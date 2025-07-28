WorldHepatitisDay: How to love your liver

The World Health Organisation estimates that hepatitis B and C cause more than 1.1 million deaths globally each year. In South Africa, at least 3.5 million people are believed to be unknowingly living with chronic hepatitis B.

Image supplied.

Liver disease remains a silent killer, often undetected until it’s in advanced stages. However, early screening, a healthy lifestyle, and better nutrition can reduce your risk of severe liver complications, including cancer and cirrhosis.

“The liver is one of the body’s hardest-working organs, but also one of the most overlooked when it comes to everyday care,” says Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health.

“By simply making better food choices and staying informed about hepatitis, people can significantly reduce their risk of long-term liver damage.”

Your liver is responsible for over 500 essential functions, including filtering toxins, processing nutrients, regulating blood sugar, and aiding digestion.

Despite its importance, many people unknowingly damage their liver through poor diet, excessive alcohol use, and undiagnosed infections such as hepatitis B and C.

What your liver will love or hate

What you eat can make a big difference. Some foods help the liver repair and function optimally, while others contribute to inflammation and the accumulation of fat.

Seven foods your liver will love:

Leafy greens – Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in antioxidants and support the liver in flushing out toxins.

Fatty fish – Salmon, pilchards, and mackerel contain omega-3s that lower liver fat and inflammation.

Olive oil – One tablespoon daily supports healthy enzyme levels and reduces oxidative stress.

Garlic – Contains selenium and sulphur compounds that activate detoxifying liver enzymes.

Avocados – Loaded with fibre and good fats that may protect against liver damage.

Green tea – Rich in catechins that enhance liver function. Consume in moderation, as excessive intake, especially from supplements, may strain the liver.

Beetroot – Boosts bile flow, supports digestion, and reduces oxidative stress in liver cells.



Five foods to avoid:

Processed meats and sugary snacks – Raise the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Alcohol – A leading cause of cirrhosis and liver failure when consumed excessively.

Fried foods and takeaways – Loaded with saturated fats that place undue strain on the liver.

Sugary drinks – High in fructose, contributing to insulin resistance and liver fat.

Salty packaged foods – Can cause fluid retention and liver strain over time.



Your liver has the remarkable ability to regenerate, but only if it’s given the care it needs. With smart dietary choices, reduced alcohol intake, and routine medical check-ups, you can protect your liver for life.