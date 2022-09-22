Kidult trend accounts for 28% global toys sales

A fascinating global phenomenon has emerged in the toy industry: the rise of the "kidult". The term coined in the 50's used to describe adults who watched kids shows, has made a significant comeback as adults are increasingly indulging in toys traditionally targeted at children - transforming the market dynamics.

The kidult trend is not just a passing fad; it is a significant and growing segment of the toy market. Recent statistics reveal that adults now account for 28% of all toy sales globally, a clear indication of the trend's impact.

In the past two years, the demand for high-end, collectible, and nostalgic toys has surged, with the market for adult toys growing by approximately 10% annually.

According to Circana, a firm specialising in consumer behaviour, toy sales to children have decreased by $200m since 2019, but they’ve increased by $1bn for the ‘kidult’ market in Europe.

In the United States, kidults account for 14% of industry sales, spending $9bn annually on toys.

“The toy industry in South Africa has felt the reverberations of this trend,” according to Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us.

“The overall toys and hobby market in South Africa generates a revenue of about $2.2bn annually, and we’re positioning ourselves to lead the charge on this trend.”

Jacoby explains that traditional toy manufacturers are expanding their portfolios to include products that appeal to adult collectors and enthusiasts and part of this strategy is to create exclusive ranges that tap into nostalgia to cater for the burgeoning demographic.

“From LEGO sets designed for advanced builders to intricate model kits and vintage-inspired action figures from Mattel and die-cast models from HotWheels the market is diversifying to meet the sophisticated tastes of kidults,” she said.

“As a toy retailer we’re adeptly responding to this trend by curating a selection of toys that resonate with adult consumers.”

“Through our Fan Vault offering, we’ve not only attracted traditional buyers and collectors but are engaging a new audience of adult consumers who seek to relive their childhood memories or indulge in hobbies,” she explained.

“Kidults are looking for more than just toys; they want an experience that evokes nostalgia and offers a sense of escape from their daily routines.”

“Our partnership with Comic Con Africa is testament to our commitment to servicing the kidult market, almost thirty thousand people were in attendance at the Cape Town event, collectively spending R24m over the five days,” she added.

“We’re looking forward to offering the same to the Jozi attendees in September.”

Jacoby added that Toys R Us has seen a significant uptick in the demand for collectible items, limited-edition releases, and toys that have a high degree of craftsmanship and detail.

“Our sales growth and rate are in line with the market with an aggressive sales curve as we see new products launching and entering the market in our stores and online.”

“Knowing that the current Kidult market makes up 28 percent of toy purchases, we have sourced collectible ranges in the die cast, action figurine, collectible dolls, board games and trading card categories,” she adds. “Some of these brands include the likes of HotWheels, Funko, Barbie, Bandia and Anime.”

Why the kidult trend is flourishing

Jacoby noted that the rise of the kidult trend can be attributed to several factors. “Firstly, the pandemic played a crucial role in reigniting interest in hobbies and collectibles, as adults sought solace and entertainment during lockdowns,” she said.

“Additionally, the increased disposable income of millennials, combined with their desire to meaningfully reconnect with their childhoods, has driven the market for adult toys.”

The future of kidult toys

She added that the kidult trend shows no signs of waning. “As more adults embrace their love for toys and collectibles, the toy industry is poised for continued growth in this segment,” she said.

“Toys R Us South Africa remains committed to leading the charge, continually innovating and expanding its range to meet the evolving preferences of its customers.”

“We believe that the kidult trend will continue to shape the toy industry,” Jacoby added.

“Our focus is on providing products that not only bring joy and excitement but also create lasting memories for our adult customers.”

“As the kidult trend continues to gain momentum, we will be well-positioned to remain at the forefront, delivering products that delight and inspire the kidult community,” she concludes.