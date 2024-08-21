Gen Z, Millennials show shift in parent buying behaviour

Generational influences continue to shape consumer behaviour, as both Gen Z and millennial generations take the reins of parenthood, their differing approaches are reshaping the market for baby products, according to Babies R Us.

Image supplied

Gen Zer’s (born approximately between 1997 and 2012) and Millennials (born approximately between 1981 and 1996) have distinct philosophies when it comes to raising their children and, more specifically the impact on their buying behaviour.

Gen Z is the newest generation coming into parenthood and according to Bloomberg projections are poised to supersede millennials in population share. Gen Z will account for 32% of the global population, with millennials right below them at 31.5%.

“Millennials, who came of age during the rise of the internet and social media often emphasise traditional structured parenting with a focus on safety, educational toys, and organic products,” according to Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Babies R Us and Toys R Us.

Gen Z’s, the first true digital natives

“In contrast, Gen Zer’s, the first true digital natives, are more inclined towards flexible, tech-savvy, and eco-conscious parenting approaches.”

Notably she says by example, Gen Z dads look to TikTok for product recommendations.

“Gen Z's generation is rewriting the rules of what it means to be a parent, often taking a highly individualised approach filled with contradictions.

In fact, a recent study by BabyCenter reported that Gen Z moms’ clock in 5.9 hours of screen time each day, with an average of 30.5 hours per month on social media alone.

The parenting landscape is evolving

“If you’re thinking to yourself ‘Gen Z are kids, how do they have kids?’, then you’ll no doubt be surprised to learn that nearly 1 million babies were born in South Africa in 2022 with the average age for first-time mothers ranging from 20-29 years old,” Jacoby adds.

“While older Millennials are rounding their forties and planning their last pregnancies, Gen Zer’s are having their firsts.”

What this means, she says is that in just a couple of years, nearly half of all new parents will be Gen Zer’s and with this retailers need to be at the forefront of understanding and adapting to the distinct parenting styles and purchasing patterns of these consumers.

Responding to differing needs

“As we witness the parenting landscape evolve, it’s crucial to understand this generational shift and respond to their differing needs in order to encourage their parenting styles,” she says.

“There are continuous expansions of our ranges of tech-enabled products, launching eco-friendly lines, and we have enhanced our digital presence and ease of shopping to engage both generations effectively,” Jacoby explains. “The Babies R Us offering constantly adapts to these needs.”

In fact, Jacoby adds that it is their goal to provide a comprehensive range of products that not only meet these diverse preferences but also enhance the parenting experience. “As Gen Z becomes parents, they will define their brand preferences and influence the relationships their children have with brands.”

Jacoby explains that sustainability is a significant factor for both generations, but it manifests differently. “Gen Z parents prefer brands that are transparent about their environmental impact and offer recyclable or biodegradable products, while millennials are drawn to organic and non-toxic products, emphasising health benefits for their children,” she adds.

“While both generations rely heavily on social media for parenting tips and product recommendations, Gen Z parents are more likely to follow influencers and engage with user-generated content, whereas Millennials often seek advice from trusted parenting blogs, family and friends and expert reviews,” Jacoby says.

“Gen Z parents prioritise convenience and efficiency, opting for subscription services for essentials like diapers and baby food,” she adds. “Millennials, on the other hand, are willing to invest more time and money in products that promise higher quality and developmental benefits.”

Consumers align with values and brands

“Of the two, Gen Zer’s are more likely to switch brands if they find a better deal or a brand that aligns more with their values and brands that are transparent and show social responsibility tend to attract them as consumers,” explains Jacoby.

“Millennials are more brand loyal and appreciate brands that offer quality, consistency, and good customer service. They balance their values on sustainability and ethical practices with cost and convenience.”

“What we have seen in our stores is how Gen Z parents prefer shopping that offers experiences and personalisation. It has been key for us to create interactive and shopping experiences to capture their attention,” she adds. “This has to be balanced for our millennial parents as they look for practicality and convenience in shopping.”

What's more, she says, millennials appreciate loyalty programmes, discounts and seamless omnichannel experiences. “We have spent several years building our platforms to ensure we can engage with both generations in the way they want to be engaged.”

“Gen Zers are big into thrifting and are quite happy to find second hand goods,” she adds.

“While this is great in terms of being environmentally conscious, there are some items that should not be thrifted, like baby car seats and highchairs due to their safety.”

“Experts advise that items like car seats, highchairs, strollers and cots should be bought new to ensure they meet the current safety standards and haven't been recalled or compromised, free of defects and have not passed their expiration date, and that the plastic hasn't become brittle with chips, or missing parts,” she explains.

“This ensures that the product is safety checked, and you can be assured of the safety of the product.”