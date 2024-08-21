Major League DJz launches fashion collaboration with e-tailer boohooMAN

Online global retailer boohooMAN has launched its first-ever collaboration with twin brothers and South African dynamic duo, Major League DJz.

Image supplied

Fusing fashion and music, boohooMAN & Major League DJz have meticulously designed a range of ready to wear (RTW) pieces drawing inspiration from their everyday wardrobe expanding from the roots of boohooMAN’s streetwear attire.

The 54 piece collection draws inspiration from their everyday wardrobe and offers a range of interchangeable sets, oversized fits, core accessories with bold slogans, relaxed silhouettes, and favourable denim.

The twin power duo born Bandile and Banele Mbere are crafting the sound of the future with an exciting blend of immersive African sonics and futuristic production. Taking the sound of ‘amapiano’ into spaces that others cannot reach, Major League Djz has disrupted the African music scene since 2012 with a cult following across Africa, the UK and the US.

As well as pushing the sound via their live global Balcony Mix’s, the brothers keen eye for fashion is prevalent across their social media platforms.

"Our collaboration with BoohooMAN is a celebration of our roots and our journey. We are excited to blend African aesthetics with contemporary fashion, creating a collection that represents the vibrant energy and creativity of amapiano culture. This partnership allows us to express our unique style and vision on a global platform, pushing boundaries and setting new trends. We've crafted each piece with authenticity and originality, and we are thrilled to share it with the world," express Major League DJz.