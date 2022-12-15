Industries

    Clothing labels boohoo, boohooMan, and PrettyLittleThing comes to SA

    8 May 2024
    8 May 2024
    Fashion labels, boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and boohooMAN are heading to South African shores and will be available to South African consumers exclusively on Superbalist from 8 May 2024.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    From satin co-ords to bodycon dresses and statement-making heels, boohoo's collection caters to the fashion-forward woman who embrace social media trends with confidence.

    boohooMan redefines street style with its contemporary collections designed for the modern man, from versatile co-ord sets and urban-inspired footwear to sleek suiting options.

    With a diverse range of runway-inspired looks, PrettyLittleThing celebrates individuality and experimentation. From bold corsets and playful mini skirts to vibrant maxi dresses and statement headwear, PrettyLittleThing aims to empower women of all body types to embrace their inner fashionista.

    Superbalist launches Influencer Shops
    Superbalist launches Influencer Shops

    29 Apr 2024

    “We are proud to launch another Superbalist exclusive by bringing boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and boohooMan to the South African market,” says David Cohen, CEO of Superbalist.

    “We aim to enable our customers to ‘Live Superb’ by bringing a curated selection of the world’s most sought-after brands and delivering them in the most customer-centric manner.”

    “The Boohoo Group is really excited to be partnering with Superbalist to launch three of our key brands in the South African market. We look forward to growing our offering over the coming months,” says Nicki Capstick, chief marketing officer of PrettyLittleThing.

