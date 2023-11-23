LG Electronics showcases trendsetting home appliance products in the region

The new range of home appliances were the stars of the LG Showcase MEA 2024 held in Abu Dhabi

Global consumer electronics pioneer LG Electronics recently hosted its LG Showcase MEA 2024 in the Conrad Hotel in Abu Dhabi, under the brand’s theme of Reinventing Together. The event, which focused not only on showcasing the latest innovations, but also on building relationships with its stakeholders, had a confirmed attendance of over 500 guests each who wereprovided with the chance for a hands-on experience with each product.

During the course of the showcase event, LG Electronics exhibited their latest products and innovations in home appliances that not only enhance daily life, but also provide functionality, unique upgradability and personalisation. The focus area included a line-up of home appliance products, which includes refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air conditioning solutions and more.

Commenting on the event, Mr Il Hwan Lee, chief executive officer, LG MEA region, said “The LG Showcase MEA 2024 is the home ground where our latest innovations are displayed. We keep our customers in mind during every step of development, and the products we have on display here are a testament to that promise. Not only do we tackle the needs of the consumer, but we also provide the added benefits of unique experience, elegant styling and revolutionary features that can enhance their home.”

During the event, LG Electronics also showcased its popular refrigerator with the MoodUP™ feature. This feature, known for its exciting and unique colour options, adds a unique personality to any home kitchen. Through the LG ThinQ™ app, users can choose from 22 colours for the upper door panel and 19 colours for the lower panel. In addition to its visual aesthetic, the new LG MoodUP™ refrigerator comes with three LED panel doors and a transparent fourth door. The panel doors can have their colours customised through the LG ThinQ app, while the transparent door features LG’s famous InstaView capability that shows the interior of the fridge with two simple knocks. It also features built-in Bluetooth speakers, perfect for playing music during cooking.

LG Electronics’ solutions to upscale your kitchen doesn’t end there, with the brand’s built-in kitchen package that was on display. Keeping in mind energy efficiency, user-friendly features and elegant designs, this unique line-up comprises of an InstaView™ oven, QuadWash™ dishwasher, bottom-freezer refrigerator and microwave oven. While each of these products are premium on their own and can individually elevate the kitchen, it is this premium portfolio of products that that can really step up your kitchen game.

LG Electronics also showcased its residential air conditioning units, such as the Artcool line-up which featuresthe LGDual Inverter Compressor™, a critical element that brings powerful cooling without affecting efficiency. The Dual Inverter maximises cooling performance for promising faster cooling while also saving energy with optimised compressor operation. Residents can get stronger cooling, as this Dual Inverter Compressor runs faster than conventional non-inverter compressor. It also ensures precise cooling, by maintaining the setting temperature even while running at minimal level.

LG Electronics also takes an interesting spin on washing and drying, showcased with the LG WashTower™ Compact laundry solution. Keeping in mind space efficiency, this home appliance combines both a washer and dryer with an all-in-one control panel and advanced AI in a single, space-efficient unit. The washer offers a generous 13kg capacity 1 and its dryer, a 10kg capacity, and requires less installation space than the average stackable or side-by-side washer and dryer pair of the same laundry capacity. It also comes with a flat, unibody design that provides an optimal laundry experience and brings a subtle and minimalist aesthetic. The WashTower™ also uses advanced laundry technologies such as Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) to identify the most suitable washing pattern (drum motions, water temperature and wash cycle time) for each load, reducing fabric damage to help clothing last longer. The Smart Pairing™ feature saves users time and hassle by syncing the dryer with the washer; automatically selecting the best drying cycle based on washer load settings, making it an excellent all-around performer 2 .

Alongside the washing and drying solutions, LG Electronics also showcased the LG Styler, a premium steam cleaning solution that can refresh garments in minutes. Built with a simple plug-and-play method, this solution aims to be a way of smarter styling, complete with a stylish look of its own.

For more details about LG Electronics’ range of products please visit: www.lg.com.