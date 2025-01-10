LG CEO unveils 2025 strategy focusing on smart solutions and B2B growth

LG Electronics CEO William Cho has revealed the company's comprehensive 2025 business strategy, emphasising structural competitiveness and qualitative growth in response to evolving market dynamics. The announcement came during a press conference in Las Vegas, where Cho highlighted the company's progress in innovative business models like subscription services and webOS-based platforms.

The strategy comes amid what Cho describes as "unprecedented market uncertainties" and shifting competitive landscapes, particularly noting the evolution of competition with Chinese companies from price-based to technology-focused rivalry.

LG's subscription-based services have exceeded expectations, with 2024 revenue growing more than 75% year-over-year to nearly KRW 2trn.

The company aims to triple this figure by 2030. The service, which combines devices with optimised care services, is expanding to India, Singapore, and Hong Kong following successful launches across other Asian markets.

Platform services and B2B expansion

The company's webOS platform has emerged as a significant revenue generator, with its advertising and content business surpassing KRW 1trn in revenue last year.

LG plans to transform webOS into a comprehensive content platform extending beyond TVs to IT products and vehicle infotainment systems.

In the B2B sector, LG has established the LG Eco Solution Company to spearhead its HVAC business growth.

The company expects B2B operations to contribute around 45% of total revenue by 2030, up from 35% in 2023.

R&D and investment focus

Over 75% of LG's advanced R&D efforts will concentrate on technologies aligned with mid- to long-term strategies.

The company is implementing a "3B" strategy – build, borrow and buy – to enhance technological capabilities through internal development, external partnerships, and strategic acquisitions.

Despite market uncertainties, LG remains committed to significant investment, with plans to inject over KRW 50trn by 2030 to drive portfolio transformation and qualitative growth.

The company is also establishing a CEO-led review system to strengthen competitiveness in quality, cost, and delivery across all business divisions.

"By focusing on delivering differentiated customer value, we will create continuous growth," Cho stated, underlining LG's commitment to transformation from a device-centric business to a smart life solutions company.