Samsung’s Q4 guidance casts shadow on its CES 2025 showing

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
9 Jan 2025
Samsung Electronics announced its earnings guidance for Q4 2024, projecting consolidated sales of around $57bn and an operating profit just shy of $5bn. These figures mark a significant drop in operating profit from $7bn in Q3 but would still be a substantial recovery compared to 2023’s $2bn. Samsung warned investors in October of challenges in meeting AI chip demands of clients like Nvidia and slowing mobile sales. But the largest booth at CES 2025 may provide clues to a pivot in priority.
Samsung unveiled a bold vision for smart homes and AI-powered living at the Las Vegas consumer electronics showcase, demonstrating an impressive lineup of products and technologies aimed at integrating advanced AI into everyday life.

From the Vision Highlight zone, which featured the vast applications of the SmartThings ecosystem, to Harman’s connected mobility solutions, Samsung’s booth reflected a strategic emphasis on consumer electronics.

The Korean giant once again pitched its SmartThings platform as the centrepiece of its connected home strategy.

Innovations like Quick Remote, Map View, and Calm Onboarding showcased how Samsung is redefining convenience, security, and personalisation in smart homes.

With SmartThings seamlessly integrating IoT devices across diverse sectors, Samsung is positioning itself as a leader in the connected home market.

Putting the AI in home entertainment

Samsung’s CES presentation also showed of the customary advancements in home entertainment.

The Neo QLED 8K QN990F and the expanded Samsung Vision AI features showcase the company’s focus on intelligent, adaptive screens.

These products are designed to deliver personalised experiences, such as real-time subtitle translation and AI-driven content recommendations.

Enhancements that will transform screens into central hubs for smarter living.

New year, new cash cow?

Samsung’s earnings guidance indicates challenges in its semiconductor and mobile divisions, which have historically been key profit drivers.

The mobile segment faces increasing competition and market saturation, but its Vegas performance suggests that Samsung is doubling down on its consumer electronics and smart home products to fill this gap.

This strategy aligns with broader market trends with the global smart home market projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand for automation, convenience, and security.

By leveraging its AI and IoT capabilities, Samsung is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend, potentially offsetting mobile losses in the upcoming post-pandemic TV upgrade super cycle.

A balanced approach to innovation

By integrating its mobile and consumer electronics ecosystems through platforms like SmartThings, Samsung is playing the platform game and delivering a cohesive user experience that spans devices and environments.

With innovations in smart home technology, AI-powered screens, and connected mobility, Samsung is not only addressing current market demands but also laying the groundwork for long-term growth and potentially becoming its own biggest AI chip customer in the process.

And with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pouring icy water on previously believed criticism if Samsung with a bold nod of approval, shareholders may be patient enough to play the long game.

Read more: Samsung, ecosystem, Nvidia, IoT, Lindsey Schutters, Jensen Huang
About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
