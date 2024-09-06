ICT Hardware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dell product overhaul proves AI era is for the enterprise

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    7 Jan 2025
    7 Jan 2025
    Dell Technologies has announced an overhaul of its PC and monitor portfolio, designed to simplify purchasing decisions for CTOs and CIOs who are under pressure to deliver AI capabilities and win extra carbon/sustainability credits. The new lineup features three nebulous categories: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. Each, the company says, is tailored to specific user needs in a more clearly defined way than the Inspiron, Latitude, Precision, Vostro and XPS models of yesteryear.
    Dell has flipped its 2025 product names to talk directly to CIOs and CTOs.
    Dell has flipped its 2025 product names to talk directly to CIOs and CTOs.

    In the middle is the Dell Pro series that caters to professionals seeking a blend of performance, portability, and style (which was the former XPS category).

    This is further split into the Dell Pro 13/14 Premium, with its sleek design and long battery life, targeted at executives and mobile workers.

    The Dell Pro 13/14/16 Plus, which offers scalability and robust connectivity, and the base model Dell Pro 14/16 that delivers essential performance for everyday tasks.

    For demanding applications, enterprises can step up to the Dell Pro Max series which provides high-performance laptops and desktops equipped with powerful processors and professional graphics.

    These machines are designed for tasks like design, animation, video rendering, and AI inferencing – formerly the domain of the Precision machines.

    Dell product overhaul proves AI era is for the enterprise

    Sustainable design and enhanced manageability

    Dell's commitment to sustainability is evident throughout the new portfolio.

    Recycled materials, low-emission components, and innovative modular designs contribute to a reduced environmental footprint.

    The new Modular USB-C Port, for example, enhances durability and simplifies repairs.

    CTOs and CIOs will appreciate the enhanced manageability features, including Dell's holistic peripheral management solution.

    This allows IT administrators to efficiently manage displays, peripherals, and docks through a centralised console.

    Change you can see

    Dell is also raising the bar for PC monitors with its latest UltraSharp and Plus series.

    The Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt hub monitors promise exceptional visual experiences, unparalleled eye comfort, and integrated Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

    The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor is described as delivering hyper-realistic audio, stunning visuals, and easy connectivity.

    By streamlining its product lines and focusing on core customer needs, Dell aims to make it easier for CTOs and CIOs to procure enterprise laptop and display fleets.

    Read more: laptop, product line, enterprise, Dell Technologies, CTO, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz