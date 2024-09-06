Dell product overhaul proves AI era is for the enterprise

Dell has flipped its 2025 product names to talk directly to CIOs and CTOs.

In the middle is the Dell Pro series that caters to professionals seeking a blend of performance, portability, and style (which was the former XPS category).

This is further split into the Dell Pro 13/14 Premium, with its sleek design and long battery life, targeted at executives and mobile workers.

The Dell Pro 13/14/16 Plus, which offers scalability and robust connectivity, and the base model Dell Pro 14/16 that delivers essential performance for everyday tasks.

For demanding applications, enterprises can step up to the Dell Pro Max series which provides high-performance laptops and desktops equipped with powerful processors and professional graphics.

These machines are designed for tasks like design, animation, video rendering, and AI inferencing – formerly the domain of the Precision machines.

Sustainable design and enhanced manageability

Dell's commitment to sustainability is evident throughout the new portfolio.

Recycled materials, low-emission components, and innovative modular designs contribute to a reduced environmental footprint.

The new Modular USB-C Port, for example, enhances durability and simplifies repairs.

CTOs and CIOs will appreciate the enhanced manageability features, including Dell's holistic peripheral management solution.

This allows IT administrators to efficiently manage displays, peripherals, and docks through a centralised console.

Change you can see

Dell is also raising the bar for PC monitors with its latest UltraSharp and Plus series.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt hub monitors promise exceptional visual experiences, unparalleled eye comfort, and integrated Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor is described as delivering hyper-realistic audio, stunning visuals, and easy connectivity.

By streamlining its product lines and focusing on core customer needs, Dell aims to make it easier for CTOs and CIOs to procure enterprise laptop and display fleets.