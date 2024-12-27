Construction Construction
    Nvidia ‘Mega’ Omniverse is digital win for industrial engineers

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    7 Jan 2025
    7 Jan 2025
    Nvidia unveiled its “Mega” Omniverse blueprint at CES 2025 and it will shake up the industrial sector. This framework promises to streamline the design, optimisation, and operation of factories and warehouses by leveraging digital twin technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The blueprint equips industrial players with tools to choreograph the integration of human workers and robotic systems seamlessly.
    Choreographed integration of human workers, robotic and agentic systems and equipment in a facility digital twin. Source: Image courtesy of Accenture, Kion Group.
    The Mega blueprint introduces a software-defined approach, enabling architects, engineers, and operators to create digital replicas of physical facilities.

    These digital twins simulate real-world conditions, allowing for comprehensive testing and optimisation before implementation.

    This approach is particularly crucial in an era where facilities are increasingly reliant on fleets of autonomous robots and advanced sensor systems.

    Mega integrates Nvidia’s accelerated computing, AI, and Omniverse technologies to address the complex web of interdependencies between human workers, robotic systems, and equipment.

    The framework supports continuous development, testing, and deployment, ensuring facilities remain agile and capable of adapting to evolving demands.

    Building smarter, safer facilities

    Using high-fidelity sensor simulation and Nvidia’s Isaac robotics platform, designers can render and test infinite scenarios in a virtual environment.

    This capability ensures safety, optimises operations, and prevents costly disruptions.

    Key early adopters include supply chain solutions leader Kion Group and professional services firm Accenture.

    Kion is leveraging Mega to digitalise warehouse designs and train AI-powered robot brains, enhancing operational efficiency for industries like retail and consumer goods.

    “With Nvidia’s AI leadership and Accenture’s expertise, we are creating future warehouses that are smart, agile, and capable of handling nearly any supply chain challenge,” said Rob Smith, CEO of Kion Group.

    Transforming industry

    Accenture is deploying “Mega” as part of its AI Refinery for Simulation and Robotics.

    This initiative aims to assist clients in reimagining factory and warehouse design by simulating hundreds of scenarios within a digital twin.

    According to Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture, this technology enables organisations to optimise facilities for current and future market conditions, such as fluctuating seasonal demand or workforce changes.

    By simulating different configurations, facilities can be designed to maximise efficiency and sustainability while minimising risk.

    Software-defined built environment

    The ability to simulate and refine warehouse and factory operations in a digital environment promises to reduce costs, enhance scalability, and future-proof operations against market changes.

    Mega blueprint is not just a tool; it’s a vision for the future of industrial spaces that sets a new standard for integrating technology and innovation into industrial design and the first true competition Autodesk has faced.

    Read more: automation, industrial design, Accenture, Nvidia, digital twin, Lindsey Schutters
    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Let's do Biz