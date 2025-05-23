VML SA places data and technology at core of creativity with data lead appointment

Ryan Campher has been appointed VML South Africa’s data lead, moving from his previous position as the agency’s head of data strategy.

(Image supplied)

Campher's role now expands to encompass full leadership of the agency’s data business – including operations, governance, architecture, and revenue responsibility.

The move that reflects the agency’s focus on turning intelligence into impact.

Campher brings deep technical expertise and a practical approach to making data work harder for brands.

He will be working alongside the marketing effectiveness & intelligence (ME&I) team – a specialist, global division within VML focusing on martech, analytics, insights and artificial intelligence(AI) to build out the data capability within VML South Africa.

MEA representatives from ME&I include Adriaan Gouws and Andre Fick, who work with clients in South Africa and the broader region.

Data and technology at the core

His appointment reflects VML’s continued commitment to putting intelligence at the centre of marketing performance, and to growing a data practice that meets the needs of modern marketers.

“Data and technology have always been at the core of how we approach creativity at VML – and with all the exciting developments happening in this space, it was important for us to appoint someone who is both technically strong and practically minded,” says Jarred Cinman, CEO of VML South Africa.

“Ryan brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and the ability to translate complex data into simple, useful insights.

“He doesn’t just understand the data – he knows how to make it matter. His appointment reinforces our belief that creative work is at its strongest when it’s powered by intelligence.”

Turning data into action

In this position, Campher is tasked with developing connected data systems that integrate information from various sources, providing clients with a clearer view of their customers and enabling them to gain quicker insights to inform decision-making.

He leads cross-functional teams and oversees the development of the agency’s analytics capabilities, driving measurable ROI through the strategic use of technology.

“My focus is on building practical solutions that simplify complexity and guide clear action,” says Campher.

“We’re embedding AI and automation into everything we do, ethically and effectively, so our clients can spend less time decoding data and more time acting on it.”

Tech skills with street smarts

A self-professed data geek, Campher brings deep technical expertise in cloud platforms, martech analytics, banking and cloud security, SEO, and agentic automation – but he’s also known for challenging assumptions and simplifying complex ideas.

For Campher, this appointment marks a defining moment in his career.

“This role is a personal milestone – it’s the result of years spent in the data trenches.

"But more than that, it’s an opportunity to democratise data and unlock its value for people who may have thought it was out of reach,” he says.