Addressing the education disconnect in the mining industry

Skilled workers play a pivotal role in shaping the mining industry of the future, and investing in the development of the skills we need to embrace these new technologies is critical.

Advancements in the mining sector has led to machinery becoming more powerful and technologies becoming smarter, resulting in improved safety and efficiency in the industry.

Now, green hydrogen and automation are both poised to reshape the sector once more.

Green hydrogen can help mining operations become safer and more sustainable, while automation improves human safety and allows for mining in environments that have previously been considered inaccessible or too hazardous.

However, behind any advanced technology or machine are people.

A redefinition of what it means to work in mining

As mining machinery continues to evolve, it becomes increasingly complex throughout its value chain, from design to manufacturing and operation.

The skills involved in mining change alongside this, and there is a growing need for everything from mechanical engineers and logistics experts to robotic specialists and software developers.

As green hydrogen becomes a viable fuel source, machinery will evolve once again.

We are also seeing growing levels of digitalisation across the mining sector, with smart sensors, data platforms, AI-driven maintenance tools and remotely controlled equipment becoming increasingly standard.

This shift is not just about technology – it is transforming how the work of mining is done and, subsequently, who does this work.

Traditional roles that dominated mining in the past, particularly manual labour-type jobs, are rapidly giving way to hybrid roles that blend engineering, data science, and IT.

For example, as automation takes over, almost every job in the future world of mining will require an understanding of coding and programming languages.

This is a fundamental redefinition of what it means to work in mining.

It’s about reskilling, not upskilling

One of the challenges the mining sector is currently facing is a growing disconnect between what the industry needs and what our education system is producing.

Too many graduates enter the workforce with degrees that are poorly aligned with the demands of a digitised mining economy.

Enrolment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) fields is low, and many engineering students struggle to complete their studies.

The solution is not about upskilling people for the mining sector but about reskilling.

Many current and future workers need an entirely new foundation of knowledge, particularly in digital tools and practical engineering.

A unique opportunity

This is a challenge, but it is also a unique opportunity.

There is huge potential to rethink education and training from the ground up, not just at university level but starting at primary school.

Schools that introduce coding, robotics, and digital literacy early are already making a difference, but this needs to be more than an afterthought.

It should be embedded across the curriculum as a core skill set.

The gap between theory and practice

We also need to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Too many young people finish their studies without having set foot on a mine or interacted with the tools they are expected to use.

Technikons and vocational colleges can help fill this gap, but they are not enough.

Industry needs to take ownership of talent development by building from within and forging stronger partnerships with training providers.

Co-creating programmes that are shaped by real-world needs, not just academic theory, will be key.

Beyond policy statements

To develop the human capital that South Africa needs for the future of mining, government support is crucial, however, it must go beyond policy statements.

Too many initiatives exist only on paper or suffer from fragmented implementation.

What is needed is bold, coordinated leadership and a shared roadmap that aligns industry, education, and government in preparing the workforce of the future.

The machinery of mining is changing, but no machine, no matter how advanced, can operate without the people who design, build, and maintain it.

As we move towards greener and more automated operations, it is important to remember that people will power the industry forward, and remaining competitive in a digital world means addressing a critical skills mismatch now.