    Cabinet gives Critical Minerals Strategy the green light

    Cabinet has approved the Critical Minerals Strategy. This is according to the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, 15 May.
    15 May 2025
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Cabinet has approved the Critical Minerals Strategy

    Critical minerals are key components in renewable energy technologies, which South Africa has in abundance.

    “This strategy aims to maximise the country's potential in the global market of critical minerals, particularly those crucial for the country’s just energy transition plan and the ones the country holds a comparative advantage.

    These include PGMs, lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements, which are vital for technologies like electric vehicles, renewable energy and other green initiatives.

    “Key pillars of the strategy focus on exploration and beneficiation; investment; localisation; streamlining regulations, fostering innovation in mining technologies; building workforce skills; improving transport and logistics infrastructure, and incentivising investment.

    “The strategy further recognises the importance of collaboration with other countries to develop the potential of South Africa’s critical minerals sector,” Ntshavheni says.

