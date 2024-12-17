Construction Construction
    Infrastructure takes centre stage in SA’s 2025 infrastructure priorities

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    6 Jan 2025
    6 Jan 2025
    Infrastructure development is set to take centre stage in South Africa’s economic recovery as a host of high-priority projects across energy, water, and transport sectors are targeted for completion by 2025. Infrastructure South Africa’s construction book holds estimated R158.54bn in investment, these initiatives aim to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and address service delivery challenges.
    Source: AS Photography/Pexels
    Source: AS Photography/Pexels

    South Africa’s energy sector is undergoing a critical transformation to combat persistent electricity shortages.

    Eighteen energy projects, valued at R38.32bn, include renewable energy advancements like the Upington Aries-Upington 400kV line and the Erica MTS + Phillipi-Erica 400kV line projects, slated for early procurement.

    Initiatives such as the Komati Battery Energy Storage and Medupi Flue Gas Desulphurisation are also crucial in integrating cleaner, more reliable energy sources.

    These projects promise not only improved grid stability but also an estimated 144,000 job opportunities and R58.72bn in gross value added (GVA) to the economy.

    Water security

    Addressing water scarcity and ageing infrastructure, three flagship projects with a combined budget of R32.10bn will enhance water supply systems.

    Among them, the uMkhomazi Water Scheme aims to increase the Mgeni Water Supply System’s capacity by 220,000,000m3 annually, directly supporting urban and rural communities.

    The Pilanesberg Bulk Water Supply Scheme Phase 2 is another major initiative designed to ensure reliable water access in Limpopo and the North West provinces.

    Connecting communities

    The lion’s share of the infrastructure investment, R88.1bn, is allocated to 132 transport projects spanning roads, rail, ports, and airports.

    Road infrastructure dominates with 123 projects to improve accessibility and connectivity across provinces.

    Notable rail projects include the Botswana Rail Link, boosting cross-border trade, and the Coale 81Mtpa project to enhance coal export logistics.

    Airports are also receiving attention with terminal expansions at OR Tambo International and Cape Town International Airports to accommodate increasing passenger demand.

    Cumulatively, these projects are projected to generate over 860,000 jobs and inject significant tax revenues into the economy. Beyond employment, they represent a pathway to enhanced service delivery and greater economic resilience.

    Broad vision for transformation

    The infrastructure projects are aligned with South Africa’s National Infrastructure Plan 2050, which emphasises inclusive development and the shift to a low-carbon economy.

    The government's efforts also target resolving historical disparities by improving access to critical services for marginalised communities.

    As these projects progress, the construction sector, which has experienced years of decline, will experience a revitalisation.

    In 2025, South Africa’s infrastructure landscape could reflect a nation on the rise, powered by strategic investments and collaborative efforts.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
