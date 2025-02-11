Energy & Mining Renewables & Energy Efficiency
    New standards pave way for renewable energy breakthrough

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    5 Mar 2025
    The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has quietly released three pivotal documents that promise to be more than just technical paperwork. These standards target critical challenges in the nation's energy sector, focusing on microgrids, off-grid systems, and communication networks for power utility automation, and could transform rural electrification and renewable energy development.
    Matthews Bantsijang is a Senior Manager in the Electricity division of the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)
    Matthews Bantsijang is a Senior Manager in the Electricity division of the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)

    The most exciting standard, SATS 62257-9-2, zeroes in on microgrids – localised energy systems that can operate independently or alongside the main grid.

    This is a lifeline for rural communities struggling with energy access.

    By providing clear guidelines for designing and implementing these microgrids, the standard reduces risks for developers and opens up new possibilities for decentralised energy solutions.

    Democratising access

    Another key document, SATS 62257-100, serves as a comprehensive roadmap for off-grid electrification.

    It democratises access to international best practices, making it easier for both developing and developed countries to navigate the complex world of renewable energy deployment.

    The third standard, SANS 61850-8-1, might seem deeply technical, but it's equally crucial.

    It addresses the communication infrastructure needed for modern, automated power systems, essentially laying the groundwork for smarter, more efficient grids that can integrate renewable energy sources seamlessly.

    Lighting the way to electrification

    These standards represent a strategic approach to solving South Africa's energy challenges, increasing investor confidence and accelerating project development.

    They could also position South Africa as a regional leader in renewable energy innovation, strengthen public-private partnerships, create green jobs, and enhance local expertise.

    For businesses in the renewable energy sector, these standards represent a clear signal that South Africa is serious about building a sustainable, resilient energy infrastructure that can power economic growth and improve quality of life for millions.

    Read more:
    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
