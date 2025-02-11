Technology paves the way for sustainable mining in Africa

Africa is working to become a global leader in sustainable mining, transitioning from traditional methods to more environmentally friendly practices. In late 2023, an innovative biological oxidation technique was introduced to gold mining operations in Zimbabwe, reducing pollution. This method uses bacteria to feed on sulphur in sulphide ores, eliminating the need for processes like burning sulphur, which can cause acid rain. This advancement has led to a 20% reduction in pollution and a decrease in the use of chemicals like mercury and cyanide.

Lovemore Kamuzangaza, country managing partner, Forvis Mazars in Zimbabwe

At the macro level, the need for beneficiation is core to Africa's mining future.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opening new opportunities, there must be focus on processing raw materials locally to ensure the economic benefits stay within the continent.

The extraction of valuable minerals like lithium and cobalt could be leveraged to create local industries, such as battery manufacturing, enhancing intra-African trade and fostering economic growth.

The AfCFTA has the potential to drive industrialisation by fostering collaboration between African nations.

However, this requires the establishment of local beneficiation facilities that process raw materials within the continent, keeping value chains in Africa and creating new opportunities for local economies.

By focusing on beneficiation of key resources, African countries could secure greater control over their mineral wealth, ensuring that they retain a larger share of the economic value derived from their natural resources.

Technology can deliver sustainable mining

Technological advancements are driving sustainable mining.

The rise of hydrogen power plants, wind and solar integration, and the use of digital tools for data analytics are transforming the industry.

In Zimbabwe, HDF Energy is pioneering hydrogen plants powered by renewable sources, offering cleaner, off-grid power for mining operations.

Additionally, the use of digital tools and data analytics in underground mining is helping optimise energy consumption, improve safety, and reduce operational costs, presenting a path toward greener and more efficient mining.

More than just green

Yet, the benefits of technology go beyond pollution reduction.

Digital tools, including data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), are increasingly being leveraged to optimise mining operations.

These technologies help manage safety, monitor environmental factors, and improve the efficiency of resource use.

For instance, AI is being used to design more efficient underground mines and track energy consumption.

Additionally, the integration of renewable energy sources such as hydrogen, wind and solar power in mines is transforming energy management, reducing reliance on polluting coal-fired power plants and cutting down carbon emissions.

Africa embracing clean energy

Several mines have embraced clean energy solutions.

First Quantum Minerals in Zambia teamed up with Chariot and Total Eren to develop a 430MW solar and wind project for its operations.

Barrick Gold Corporation in the DR Congo unveiled a 16MW solar farm with battery storage to supplement the Kibali gold mine’s hydropower during the dry season.

Kinross Gold in Mauritania is building a 34MW battery system alongside an 18MW system at its Tasiast mine.

Rossing Uranium in Namibia is planning a 15MW AC solar PV plant.

Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe has installed a 12MW solar plant, meeting 30% of its electricity needs.

Growth challenges

However, for Africa's mining sector to truly embrace these technologies, substantial challenges remain.

Mining operations are typically long-term endeavors, often taking years to develop and yielding returns over extended periods.

This long development cycle creates a disconnect between the rapid pace of technological advancement and the slow-moving nature of mining.

As a result, mining companies can struggle to integrate the latest innovations, which may render earlier designs obsolete by the time extraction begins.

Overcoming this requires proactive investments in technology from the outset, integrating AI-driven designs into mine planning to ensure long-term adaptability.

Natural resource management

Another key hurdle is ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources, particularly water.

Waste management in mining is crucial, and advances in digital tools allow for the design of tailings dams and waste systems that prevent harmful runoff into fresh water sources.

Technologies also help minimise water consumption during the mining process itself, further reducing environmental damage.

To accelerate the adoption of these technologies, African governments must play an active role by developing legislation tailored to the continent's specific needs.

Current global standards, while helpful, do not always reflect the unique challenges African mining companies face.

A customised, enforceable regulatory framework would not only foster technological innovation but also encourage investment in sustainable practices that benefit the local communities and the broader African economy.

Africa’s moment

For technology to truly transform Africa's mining sector, it must be complemented by a focus on collaboration and investment in local industries.

Partnerships with global mining companies and technology providers can accelerate the transfer of knowledge and expertise, but the real success will lie in Africa’s ability to develop homegrown solutions that cater to its unique context.

Sustainable mining in Africa requires the adoption of innovative technologies, smart regulatory frameworks, and greater regional collaboration.

If these elements are successfully integrated, Africa's mining sector can not only meet the demands of the global market but also contribute to the continent’s long-term economic and environmental sustainability.