    The Future of Sustainability Conference 2025: The countdown begins!

    Issued by Topco Media
    11 Mar 2025
    11 Mar 2025
    As the world accelerates toward a more sustainable future, the Future of Sustainability Conference 2025 is set to take centre stage in just two weeks! With a continuous mission to drive impactful change, this year’s conference will bring together some of the most influential thought leaders in the realm of sustainability to tackle Africa’s most pressing environmental and economic challenges.
    The Future of Sustainability Conference 2025: The countdown begins!

    The Future of Sustainability Conference, hosted at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, is a must-attend event for professionals and stakeholders across industries focused on sustainability, innovation, and transformation. Set to take place on 26 and 27 March 2025, the event promises to foster rich dialogue, inspire actionable insights, and spark collaborations that will shape the future of Africa’s sustainable development.

    Top Speakers to Watch

    We are proud to announce an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers and panellists, each with unique expertise and a shared vision for Africa’s sustainable future:

    • H.E. Ambassador Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre, chief executive officer, APRM Continental Secretariat
    • Dr Achieng Ojwang, executive director, UN Global Compact Network South Africa
    • Calvin Phume, director: Africa Bilateral Economic Relations, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
    • Maxwell Gomera, UNDP resident representative and director for the Africa Sustainable Finance Hub
    • Doug Woolley, general manager and vice president, Dell Technologies South Africa
    • Shabeer Jhetam, chief executive officer, The Glass Recycling Company
    • Peter Varndell, CEO, NEPAD Business Foundation and executive secretary, Strategic Water Partners Network

    Key topics and panel discussions

    This year’s conference will feature high-impact panel discussions tackling the most critical issues surrounding Africa's sustainability journey. Expect thought-provoking conversations on:

    • Scalable Circular Solutions: Tackling Africa’s Sustainability Challenges
    • Navigating Carbon Tax: Turning Compliance into Competitive Advantage for South African Industries
    • Balancing Growth with Ethics: AfCFTA’s Role in Shaping Transparent and Fair Supply Chains
    • Navigating the Net Zero Journey: Setting Realistic Milestones and Avoiding Greenwashing
    • Shared Value Beyond Philanthropy: CSR for a Regenerative Economy

    Have a look at the programme here and the event fact sheet here.

    Why you should attend

    The Future of Sustainability Conference 2025 is an unparalleled opportunity to engage with global and local leaders, participate in groundbreaking conversations, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of Africa’s sustainable economy. Whether you are in business, government, or the NGO sector, this conference will provide you with the insights, tools, and connections you need to lead the charge toward a more sustainable world. At the heart of Topco Media conferences is networking and you are sure to leave with new business contacts.

    Thank you to our gold partner, Heineken Beverages South Africa; our premium digital partner, iME; our silver partner, Old Mutual Insure; our bronze partners, Nestlé, Nespresso, Dell Technologies/Intel and Isanti Glass; and our showcase counter partner, AECI. A special thank you to our knowledge partner, The Carbon Trust, and strategic partners: UN Global Compact Network South Africa, Good Governance Africa, GreenCape, and Primedia Out of Home.

    Secure your spot today!

    The Future of Sustainability Conference 2025 is only two weeks away, with limited tickets still available. Don’t miss out on this transformative event that will help define the next chapter of Africa’s sustainability journey.

    Book your ticket on Quicket.

    Join us at The Future of Sustainability Conference 2025 and be part of the movement driving Africa’s sustainable future!

    Read more: Primedia, Intel, Nestlé, Glass Recycling Company, NEPAD Business Foundation, Topco Media, Nespresso, Dell Technologies, Doug Woolley, the carbon trust, un global compact, Achieng Ojwang, Future of Sustainability Conference
