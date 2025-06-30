Trending
MerSeta announced as Official Gold Partner for the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2025
This marks MerSeta’s third year as a valued partner of the Top Women Conference and notably, their first time joining as a Gold Partner, highlighting their deepening commitment to empowering women and advancing inclusive economic growth across South Africa’s vital manufacturing and engineering sectors.
Established in terms of the Skills Development Act of 1998, the MerSeta plays a transformative role in driving skills development and training within the manufacturing, engineering and related services industries. Representing six sub-sectors and overseeing around 40,000 companies, including 14,600 levy-paying organisations, the MerSeta directly supports a workforce of approximately 600,000 South Africans, with a total levy income of R1.308bn.
With a mission to increase access to high-quality and relevant skills training, the MerSeta is committed to reducing inequality and unemployment while fostering employability and participation in the economy. Their presence as a Gold Partner at this year’s conference speaks to the vital role that skills development plays in unlocking opportunity, particularly for women in traditionally male-dominated industries.
“At the MerSeta, we believe that empowering women is not only a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for South Africa’s growth and competitiveness. Our partnership with the Standard Bank Top Women Conference aligns with our mission to create inclusive pathways for women in the manufacturing, engineering and related sectors - industries that have historically been male-dominated. As a Gold Partner, we are proud to champion skills development, leadership and innovation that enable women to thrive and shape the future of our economy.”
The 2025 conference promises to be a landmark gathering of the continent’s top women leaders, changemakers, and organisations driving gender empowerment. With the MerSeta’s support, the event will continue to amplify solutions, collaborations, and innovations shaping South Africa’s future.
Join us on 22–23 September at the Sandton Convention Centre as we celebrate, connect, and inspire South Africa’s top women leaders across every sector.
For enquiries on Standard Bank Top Women, please email az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.obmaawt
