Ntebaleng Twala crowned Overall Winner of Saica’s Top-35-Under-35 Awards 2025

Saica proudly celebrates Ntebaleng Twala CA(SA), the overall winner of the prestigious Top-35-Under-35 Awards 2025 - a trailblazer whose story embodies excellence, empowerment, and impact.

At 34, Ntebaleng leads as head of finance for personal unsecured lending at Standard Bank, managing a staggering R65bn portfolio with precision and vision. Her rise from junior finance manager in 2017 to head of finance in 2024 is a testament to her relentless drive and leadership brilliance.

But Ntebaleng’s influence extends far beyond corporate corridors. She is the founder of Edu Snapper Foundation, an NGO transforming the futures of learners from under-resourced schools through career exposure, mentorship, and life coaching. When the pandemic disrupted in-person engagements, Ntebaleng pivoted boldly, leveraging AI and digital platforms to host virtual career expos that reached thousands, achieving over 104,000 impressions globally.

Her passion for empowerment also shines through Power In Her, a women-led forum she established within Standard Bank. This movement unites women across cultures and seniority levels, fostering collaboration and authentic leadership. As its first chairperson, Ntebaleng champions inclusivity and inspires women to lead with courage.

Beyond finance and advocacy, Ntebaleng is a creative entrepreneur. Her company, The Artsy Snapper, has grown into a thriving photography and film business serving top-tier clients like Allan Gray, Hollard, PPS, and even Duke University—creating jobs and expanding its footprint internationally.

Her accolades speak volumes: winner of Standard Bank’s Ideation Challenge, recipient of the AWCA President’s Award, and now, the ultimate recognition - Saica’s Top-35-Under-35 Overall Winner.

Armed with an MBA from the University of London and executive programmes from Oxford and LSE, Ntebaleng proves that leadership is not just about numbers - it’s about impact, innovation, and heart. Her journey from Mabopane to global stages is a powerful reminder that when purpose meets passion, transformation follows.

Congratulations, Ntebaleng! Your story inspires a generation to lead boldly and serve selflessly.

Saica extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors - Standard Bank, BDO, Camaf, Milpark Education, AGSA, No-Valo learning centre, MyCAHub, — for their unwavering support in recognising and uplifting the profession’s young leaders.



