    FNB partners with Riebeek Valley’s Solo Studios to celebrate women in art and wine

    Solo Studios, the annual open studio art festival in the Riebeek Valley, which fosters intimate art experiences with local artists, has formed a new partnership with one of South Africa’s largest companies, FNB, who will be the exclusive sponsor of the Women in Art and Wine 2025 event, along with a host of female-forward activations over the course of the weekend.
    20 Oct 2025
    Source: https://www.solostudios.co.za/

    Taking place 24-26 October, this year’s festival, which features over 60 artists, has an even bigger emphasis on female empowerment, which aligns closely with FNB’s core values.

    Since 2016, Solo Studios has bridged the gap between the abundant artistic talent of the Riebeek Valley and art lovers at large, with the event growing annually in both visitors and art sales. The event is characterised by the opportunity to connect with artists and their work in their own studios, in the magnificent surroundings of this part of the Swartland.

    “Our small valley is blessed with not only fantastic artists -- perhaps more than any little town in South Africa - but also artists who are working in many different disciplines, from functional to fine art,” says Ashley Stone, co-owner and co-project manager of Solo Studios. “Solo Studios is very much about championing our local talent, many of whom are women, and helping pave the way for their success. We couldn’t be more thrilled that FNB has chosen to take this journey with us and look forward to a strong and dynamic partnership.”

    FNB, Solo Studios, women and community

    “At FNB, we are proud to sponsor and support Solo Studios because we believe in the power of local creativity and entrepreneurship. By uplifting female artists and winemakers in the region, we’re not only celebrating their talent and resilience, but also investing in the growth of local tourism and artisanal industries,” said Nicole Sykes, Head Women in Business FNB Commercial.

    FNB will sponsor Women in Art and Wine, a two-hour tasting at The Valley Potager, featuring wines from female winemakers such as Gynore Hendricks, Cape Winemakers Protégé of Andrea Mullineux.

    Other FNB activations will include:

    • FNB Ceramics Studio, a Saturday exhibition in Riebeek Kasteel’s Village Square – the hub of Solo Studios -- featuring the works of 20 ceramicists. The exhibition is curated by well-known Riebeek Kasteel chef, stylist and award-winning cookbook author Isabella Niehaus. There will be a special hands-on small studio manned by Three Potters and a Painter, where you can paint a ceramic cup made by these renowned Stellenbosch female ceramicists.
    • Red Hot, Pink Spot, an exhibition of 13 female artists from Kommetjie, in Cape Town’s Deep South.
    • A wine tasting with winemaker Gynore Hendricks of Great Heart Wines, the staff-owned wine collective established by celebrated local winemakers Chris and Andrea Mullineux.

    Growing the reach and careers of artists

    FNB’s commitment is not only to promote the artistry of women, but also to assist them in achieving financial sustainability and robustness.

    “Supporting women in business is central to our mission, and initiatives like Solo Studios allow us to champion the voices, stories and craftsmanship of women who are shaping South Africa’s cultural and economic landscape,” added Sykes.

    The heft of FNB as a partner is a huge boost for Solo Studios, which seeks to broaden the overall exposure to its artists. “To have a company like FNB get behind us, with its interest in driving a flourishing South African art scene, and its large client base, is truly game-changing,” said Stone.

    “They are the ideal partners to assist us with growing our festival and the lives and livelihoods of our artists, who will benefit immensely from the expanded audience FNB brings to the table.”

    For more, visit https://www.solostudios.co.za/

