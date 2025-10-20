Adidas named official technical sponsor for Safa

The South African Football Association (Safa) and adidas have sealed a landmark three-year partnership that will see the global sports brand become the official technical sponsor of South Africa’s national football teams.

Image supplied

This partnership marks a powerful homecoming for adidas, reigniting the spirit of unity and pride that captured the world during the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Fifteen years later, that same sense of belief and belonging returns - as South Africa once again stands ready to make its mark on the global stage.

With Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, and Banyana Banyana’s continued rise in women’s football, adidas and Safa are uniting to celebrate a new generation of South African excellence. Together, they’ll carry forward the message that has become adidas’ rallying call: “You Got This.”

“This partnership is more than a sponsorship - it’s a return to shared values of pride, resilience, and performance. adidas has long been part of our football story, and together we’ll inspire South Africans everywhere to believe that they’ve got what it takes. This return also marks the strengthening of our standing among the global football nations community as we compete at FIFA and CAF tournaments regularly and being supported by a brand that invests in innovation, performance and style to meet the needs of a modern sports organisation like us,” says Lydia Monyepao, chief executive officer, Safa.

Sam Handy, VP of Product and Design, adidas Football comments “Football has the power to change lives whilst uniting and inspiring. adidas has a proud and rich football heritage, pioneering products for the best teams and athletes around the world. We’re proud to again stand alongside Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and other Safa teams as they represent the spirit of South Africa on the international stage.”

Fans and players can look forward to the iconic Three Stripes gracing the kits for all South Africa football teams as of 24 March 2026, with an offer that will cover match wear, training and pre-match apparel, travel ranges and a comprehensive fan collection.