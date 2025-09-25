Kith x adidas bring Pogba and Dybala back into the culture game

The story of football kits has always been about more than uniformity on the pitch, because these garments serve as visual markers of belonging, identity, and cultural memory, with each new collaboration reflecting how football threads its way through wider lifestyle codes.

Kith and adidas Football understand this lineage better than most, which is why their Fall 2025 collection arrives not as a technical release for players alone but as a cultural event that blends nostalgia, contemporary design, and carefully chosen figureheads who embody the cross-over between sport and style.

The partnership dropped its first installment earlier this year and has now returned with a second chapter that feels both sharper and deeper. Where the previous release set the tone by reintroducing familiar silhouettes, this new collection expands the conversation with denim, and bold flame graphics, pinstripes, and co-branded embroidery, while jacquard colour-blocking and Three Stripe taping run like signatures across the range.

Adidas has always understood the pull of heritage: the visual DNA of their football catalogue has consistently been revisited and reworked. Yet when filtered through Kith’s lens, they’ll feel at home in a Lower East Side café as they do on European terraces.

No campaign, however, is carried by product alone, and the decision to bring in Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala to front this collection is a move that shows the cultural literacy of both brands.

Pogba has long been more than a football player: he has been the game's visible conduit into wider style culture, someone who treats his hair, his wardrobe, and his presence as part of the spectacle.

From his early days to lifting the World Cup in 2018, he has consistently framed himself as an entertainer who belongs as much in the front row of a fashion show as he does in the centre circle. For adidas and Kith, his presence signals credibility, because few modern players have navigated the relationship between sport and cultural relevance with such consistency, despite the problems he has faced.

Dybala, by contrast, carries a quieter elegance, but one no less significant. His time at Juventus alongside Pogba made him part of a dominant team in Italian football, but his influence extends beyond his goals and assists, particularly in Argentina where he has become a style reference point for a generation of fans raised on the globalisation of football aesthetics.

Bringing Pogba and Dybala together for this campaign, two World Cup winners from different continents who once shared a shirt, creates a narrative symmetry that aligns with Kith’s own approach: bridging geographies, blending disciplines, and ensuring that the drop speaks to multiple audiences at once.

The campaign also underlines how football marketing has shifted. Where once it was enough to release a new boot in the build-up to a major tournament, today’s collaborations are timed to seasonal fashion calendars and launched with the same intent as a streetwear capsule or luxury house collection.

Kith and adidas have mastered this balancing act: referencing the archives without relying solely on retro sentiment, using football heritage to unlock credibility while tailoring the product language to wider lifestyle expectations.

It is important to recognise how collaborations like this also contribute to football’s continuing cultural globalisation. Jerseys have become symbols of belonging far beyond the game, worn in music videos, in skateparks, in late-night city bars.

What this signals is that the football apparel is no longer a fixed uniform but an endlessly adaptable format for self-expression. Pogba and Dybala embody that shift, because both have built reputations as much on how they carry themselves off the pitch as on their achievements within it.

For adidas, the return of classic silhouettes roots the collection in heritage; for Kith, the addition of denim and outerwear anchors it in contemporary fashion codes. The fusion is deliberate, because culture today doesn’t recognise boundaries between pitch and pavement, and this collection refuses to draw them either.

In the end, the meaning of this collaboration sits not only in the product but in its framing. Football’s global language has always been about more than goals: it has been about the visuals, the rituals, and the icons who carry them.