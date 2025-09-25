South Africa
Healthcare Aesthetic Medicine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

KLAStoneInsight SurveyIrvine PartnersCANSASkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Skin + care: Why beauty brands should move past one-size-fits-all solutions

    A woman’s skin tells a tale. The hormonal fluctuations of perimenopause, the glow and strain of pregnancy, the changes of puberty, and the fine lines of a life well lived are all carried by it. But for far too long, the discourse surrounding beauty has ignored the unique experiences and complex demands of women's skin at every stage of life, treating it as though it acted uniformly.
    By Justine Liebenberg
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Image credit: on Pexels
    Image credit: Anna Shvets on Pexels

    Science, however, paints a different picture. Skin is a living, breathing organ that responds to biology, lifestyle, and the world around us.

    Hormonal surges, environmental stressors, and time inevitably leave their mark.

    To truly care for women’s skin, we need to move past a one-size-fits-all solution.

    We need to embrace evidence-based, empathetic care that respects every chapter of a woman’s life.

    The hormones

    Hormones act like invisible architects, shaping how skin looks, feels, and functions.

    During puberty, they drive oil production and often result in breakouts.

    Meanwhile, pregnancy floods the body with estrogen, sometimes leading to pigmentation changes like melasma.

    Finally, later in life, menopause can bring a sharp decline in estrogen and with it, a loss of up to 30% of collagen in just five years, affecting firmness, elasticity, and hydration.

    These shifts aren’t flaws; they’re biology.

    And thanks to advances in science-backed skin care, from epigenetics research to targeted active ingredients, we can now create skincare that works with, rather than against, these changes.

    Stage-specific solutions mean we can finally address the real needs of skin at every life stage, instead of relying on blanket promises.

    The A-word

    For decades, women were told to fight ageing, to erase all of its signs.

    Now, the idea of ageing is undergoing its own makeover: it’s no longer something to hide, but something to honour.

    Shifting from 'anti-ageing' to 'pro-ageing' opens the door to conversations about strength, resilience, and confidence.

    It’s about celebrating lived experiences, not erasing them.

    It calls on brands to combine scientific innovation with cultural empathy, ensuring that the products on our shelves truly reflect the women who use them.

    Skin + care

    Real progress happens where science meets care.

    Today, research-driven skincare can target hyperpigmentation with ingredients like Thiamidol, address collagen loss with epigenetic actives such as Epicelline, and strengthen the skin barrier with advanced moisturising complexes.

    Thiamidol emerged from a decade of testing 50,000 compounds to address hyperpigmentation at its source.

    Epicelline is backed by 15 years of epigenetic research and helps re-activate skin’s youthful gene expression as it responds to age and environmental stress.

    When science and empathy work hand in hand, skincare becomes more than a product on a shelf.

    It becomes a source of confidence, dignity, and well-being.

    Healthy skin is not just about how we look. It’s about how we live, age, and thrive.

    Read more: skincare, beauty, menopause, pregnancy, puberty, estrogen, Nivea, Beiersdorf, ageing, collagen, skin health, hyperpigmentation
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Justine Liebenberg

    Justine Liebenberg is the marketing director for Beiersdorf Southern Africa
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz