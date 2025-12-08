Adidas unveils the ultimate World Cup ball collection in a historic tribute

Adidas reveals the Historical World Cup Ball Collection, a premium collector’s edition celebrating more than five decades of the brand’s iconic partnership with the Fifa World Cup.

Image supplied

The set features re-productions of all 15 official adidas match balls to date, from the original Telstar of the 1970 Fifa World Cup in Mexico, to the new and latest official match ball Trionda for 2026.

Each Fifa World Cup Historic Ball Set comes in a special-edition display box that highlights the evolution of adidas’ match ball design through the years, making it an ideal centerpiece for collectors and fans of the global game.

Designed as a curated journey through the heritage of the world’s biggest football stage, the collection pays tribute to the bold designs, technological breakthroughs and cultural impact of the tournament’s most memorable match balls.

Since 1970, adidas has created a unique match ball for every Fifa World Cup, beginning with the Telstar (1970) and Telstar Durlast (1974), followed by the iconic Tango designs (1978, 1982). The Azteca (1986) marked a new era, while the 1990s brought memorable models like the Etrusco Unico (1990), Questra (1994) and Tricolore (1998).

The 2000s introduced bold innovations with the Fevernova (2002) and the Teamgeist (2006), which introduced non-traditional, rounded panel shapes unlike any previous World Cup ball.

This was followed by the notable Jabulani (2010) and the high-performance Brazuca (2014). Recent tournaments featured modern reinterpretations with the Telstar 18 (2018), Al Rihla (2022) and its final-stage variant Al Hilm (2022).

This evolution in design and technology now continues with the Trionda - the new official match ball for the Fifa World Cup 2026 - that officially launched in early October.

The Fifa World Cup Historical Mini Ball set features all 15 official match balls. All mini balls are laminated and include a foam core, highlighting adidas’ unique approach to ball construction and honoring the aesthetics and character of their originals.

The Fifa World Cup Historical Pro Ball Set (Size 5) is limited edition of fewer than 3000 units. Each ball in this set is a nearly one-to-one reproduction of the originals, constructed using the same ball technology as was present in the original versions.

The Pro Ball Set will be available online.