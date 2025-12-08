South Africa
    Levi’s opens 3 new stores in SA

    Levi’s is expanding its South African footprint with three new spaces that celebrate style, community, and self-expression.
    8 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This year, the Levi’s brand has opened a series of new spaces across South Africa. The openings in Richards Bay, Fourways, and Somerset West reflect Levi’s growing connection to local culture, and its commitment to creating spaces where self-expression comes home.

    It all kicked off on 27 September with the highly anticipated opening of the Levi’s store in Richards Bay. Featuring Levi’s latest store design and full product assortment, it set the tone for an exciting rollout.

    Next came the long-awaited Somerset West store, which officially opened on 27 November.

    The expansion wrapped up with the Levi’s Outlet in Fourways, which opened its doors in the first week of December to offer essential wardrobe staples available at accessible prices.

