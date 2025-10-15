Bafana Bafana qualify for 2026 World Cup

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has congratulated Bafana Bafana on qualifying for the Fifa World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Bafana Bafana’s outstanding 3-0 victory over Rwanda secured the national team a spot to compete in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

History made!



Bafana Bafana are heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup! The dream lives on — South Africa, we’re going global!��



“You did not just win a football match, you made a powerful statement about what is possible when South Africans believe, unite and fight together. Tonight, the boys played with heart, discipline and determination. This was a performance that showed maturity and pride,” the Minister said on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

He applauded coach Hugo Broos, the technical staff, and every player for putting in hours of hard work and sacrifice to make it a reality to compete in the World Cup.

“We salute you. You have given our country hope again. You have reminded us that South African football belongs on the world stage and that we are capable of greatness.

“The whole country stands behind you, Bafana. Qualifying for the Fifa World Cup is only the beginning. Keep fighting, keep believing, and keep making South Africa proud. Halala Bafana Bafana! We are going to North America,” McKenzie said.

The Minister emphasised the importance investing in homegrown talent, recognising that most of the Bafana Bafana's squad ply their trade in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and all the players who won are based in South Africa.

“Last year, when I told the leadership of the South African Football Association (SAFA) that the two things the Ministry expected of them was qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup, there were those who doubted.

“However, the potential of South African football is great, and we are now finally starting to see its realisation. It is only natural to expect the best from players born in what we know is the greatest sporting nation on earth,” he said.