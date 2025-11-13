From cradle to career: A celebration of our brightest stars at the Saica Awards

In a landmark celebration of purpose-driven leadership, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) hosted its annual Saica Awards, honouring the profession’s most inspiring young talent — from trailblazing trainees to torch-bearing difference makers.

The event brought together two of Saica’s flagship recognition programmes — the Trainee Trailblazer Awards and the Top-35-Under-35 Awards — in a single, powerful evening. The awards season will conclude later this month with the prestigious Chairman’s Awards, which recognise sustained excellence and long-term impact across the profession.

“This event holds deep significance for Saica,” said CEO Patricia Stock. “They tell us something profound about our profession and remind us that there is a thriving generation of young professionals who continue to find meaning, relevance, and opportunity in this path. At a time when many sectors worry about waning appeal, these awards are proof that the chartered accountancy profession continues to inspire. It continues to attract the best and the brightest — young people who see beyond the numbers and recognise the role they can play in shaping economies, communities, and futures.

Top-35-Under-35 category winners

These young Chartered Accountants (SA) are redefining leadership across sectors; from fintech and education to social entrepreneurship and corporate strategy. Their stories are a testament to the power of purpose, innovation, and resilience.

Trainee Trailblazer Category winners

These finalists, still completing their training contracts, are already making a profound impact in their firms, communities, and the profession. Their work reflects the values of innovation, wellness, and social responsibility from the earliest stages of their careers.

By celebrating both trainees and Top 35s in one event, SAICA sends a clear message: excellence starts early — and never stops evolving. These awards are more than recognition; they are a call to action for the profession to continue leading with integrity, innovation, and impact.

“Their successes inspire us all to reimagine what leadership looks like in a changing world,” said Stock.

Saica extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors — Standard Bank, BDO, Camaf, Milpark Education, AGSA, No-Valo learning centre, MyCAHub, — for their unwavering support in recognising and uplifting the profession’s young leaders.



