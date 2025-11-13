Trending
From cradle to career: A celebration of our brightest stars at the Saica Awards
The event brought together two of Saica’s flagship recognition programmes — the Trainee Trailblazer Awards and the Top-35-Under-35 Awards — in a single, powerful evening. The awards season will conclude later this month with the prestigious Chairman’s Awards, which recognise sustained excellence and long-term impact across the profession.
“This event holds deep significance for Saica,” said CEO Patricia Stock. “They tell us something profound about our profession and remind us that there is a thriving generation of young professionals who continue to find meaning, relevance, and opportunity in this path. At a time when many sectors worry about waning appeal, these awards are proof that the chartered accountancy profession continues to inspire. It continues to attract the best and the brightest — young people who see beyond the numbers and recognise the role they can play in shaping economies, communities, and futures.
Top-35-Under-35 category winners
These young Chartered Accountants (SA) are redefining leadership across sectors; from fintech and education to social entrepreneurship and corporate strategy. Their stories are a testament to the power of purpose, innovation, and resilience.
- Ntebaleng Twala – Overall Winner and Impact Champion
- Benni-Leé Mossop – Future-Fit Innovator
- Lesego Rankou – Saica Brand Ambassador
- Lee-Anne Macpherson – SDG Champion
- Jarryd Prince –
- Transformative Leader
Trainee Trailblazer Category winners
These finalists, still completing their training contracts, are already making a profound impact in their firms, communities, and the profession. Their work reflects the values of innovation, wellness, and social responsibility from the earliest stages of their careers.
- Talha Essop – Overall Winner & Social and Sustainability Impact Award
- Pieter Pienaar – Disruptive Innovator Award
- Mpho Deborah Makungo – Resilience and Wellness Award
- Aliyah Bulbulia – Saica Brand Ambassador Award
By celebrating both trainees and Top 35s in one event, SAICA sends a clear message: excellence starts early — and never stops evolving. These awards are more than recognition; they are a call to action for the profession to continue leading with integrity, innovation, and impact.
“Their successes inspire us all to reimagine what leadership looks like in a changing world,” said Stock.
Saica extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors — Standard Bank, BDO, Camaf, Milpark Education, AGSA, No-Valo learning centre, MyCAHub, — for their unwavering support in recognising and uplifting the profession’s young leaders.
