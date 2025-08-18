South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

NielsenIQMediaHeads 360eatbigfishPrimedia BroadcastingGreatstockClockworkMedia24Ogilvy South AfricaDentsuAchievement Awards GroupBrave GroupCape Marketing AgencyKena OutdoorKantarIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Best of the Cape Awards powered by Yoco celebrates 2025 winners with record-breaking votes

    The Best of the Cape Awards, powered by Yoco, has unveiled its winners for 2025, and the enthusiasm among Capetonians is at an all-time high! This year’s awards highlighted the best of the Western Cape, with over 400,000 votes cast – an impressive one-third increase from last year – showcasing the community's dedication to supporting local businesses and celebrating local talent.
    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    Best of the Cape Awards powered by Yoco celebrates 2025 winners with record-breaking votes

    Launched on air on 1 July, 2025, the call for nominations invited Capetonians to shine a spotlight on their favourite local spots. Following days of intense nominations, the finalists were revealed on 29 July, leading to an exciting public voting period that opened on 30 July and closed on 7 August. The winners were announced throughout the day on Kfm 94.5 on 15 August, culminating in a vibrant celebration of local excellence.

    For the first time, the 2025 edition introduced bronze and silver category winners, adding even more recognition for outstanding establishments. Among the highlights, Beluga at the V&A Waterfront won as Best Date Night Restaurant, while The Hart in Melkbosstrand took home the award for Best Breakfast Spot. Bootlegger continued its reign as the Best Coffee, marking another year of excellence.

    This year also saw Pizza Palazzo in Table View take the crown for Best Takeaway Spot, dethroning Butler's Pizza after an impressive four-year reign. This shift reflects the dynamic nature of Cape Town's food scene and the community's eagerness to embrace new culinary experiences.

    The analytics of this year’s winners reveal fascinating trends and performances. Ashley's Family Restaurant in Goodwood has demonstrated remarkable consistency, having won the Best Family Restaurant category for four consecutive years, solidifying its status as a beloved local gem. It was also rewarded the Station’s Choice Award.

    In addition to the established categories, the introduction of new categories such as Best School Spirit and Best Beautician, highlights the evolving landscape of local talent and community engagement. Moreover, Weirdough in Somerset West was also recognised with Yoco’s Choice Award, winning silver in the highly competitive Best Bakery category, showcasing the quality and creativity of local bakers.

    Meanwhile, Peregrine Farm Stall in Grabouw has consistently been recognised as a top farm stall, winning Best Farm Stall in 2023, 2024, and again in 2025, showcasing its commitment to quality and local produce.

    “Every year, the Best of the Cape Awards bring our communities together to celebrate the incredible talent and spirit of the Western Cape,” said Hennie Myburgh, station manager at Kfm 94.5. “This year’s record-breaking participation shows just how much we value our local businesses and the joy they bring to our lives. Congratulations to all the winners!”

    Yoco, a proud partner of the Best of the Cape Awards, expressed their commitment to supporting local businesses. “The 30% increase in participation and voting for this year's KFM Best of the Cape Awards powered by Yoco demonstrates the Western Cape community's unwavering commitment to supporting local businesses. At Yoco, we share this passion for helping merchants thrive, recognising that they form the economic backbone of our province and serve as vital connectors for residents and visitors alike,” said Ann-Mari Höfinger, VP of Marketing at Yoco.

    For a complete list of winners and more information about the awards, please visit Bestofthecape.primediaplus.com.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz