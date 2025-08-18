Best of the Cape Awards powered by Yoco celebrates 2025 winners with record-breaking votes

The Best of the Cape Awards, powered by Yoco, has unveiled its winners for 2025, and the enthusiasm among Capetonians is at an all-time high! This year’s awards highlighted the best of the Western Cape, with over 400,000 votes cast – an impressive one-third increase from last year – showcasing the community's dedication to supporting local businesses and celebrating local talent.

Launched on air on 1 July, 2025, the call for nominations invited Capetonians to shine a spotlight on their favourite local spots. Following days of intense nominations, the finalists were revealed on 29 July, leading to an exciting public voting period that opened on 30 July and closed on 7 August. The winners were announced throughout the day on Kfm 94.5 on 15 August, culminating in a vibrant celebration of local excellence.

For the first time, the 2025 edition introduced bronze and silver category winners, adding even more recognition for outstanding establishments. Among the highlights, Beluga at the V&A Waterfront won as Best Date Night Restaurant, while The Hart in Melkbosstrand took home the award for Best Breakfast Spot. Bootlegger continued its reign as the Best Coffee, marking another year of excellence.

This year also saw Pizza Palazzo in Table View take the crown for Best Takeaway Spot, dethroning Butler's Pizza after an impressive four-year reign. This shift reflects the dynamic nature of Cape Town's food scene and the community's eagerness to embrace new culinary experiences.

The analytics of this year’s winners reveal fascinating trends and performances. Ashley's Family Restaurant in Goodwood has demonstrated remarkable consistency, having won the Best Family Restaurant category for four consecutive years, solidifying its status as a beloved local gem. It was also rewarded the Station’s Choice Award.

In addition to the established categories, the introduction of new categories such as Best School Spirit and Best Beautician, highlights the evolving landscape of local talent and community engagement. Moreover, Weirdough in Somerset West was also recognised with Yoco’s Choice Award, winning silver in the highly competitive Best Bakery category, showcasing the quality and creativity of local bakers.

Meanwhile, Peregrine Farm Stall in Grabouw has consistently been recognised as a top farm stall, winning Best Farm Stall in 2023, 2024, and again in 2025, showcasing its commitment to quality and local produce.

“Every year, the Best of the Cape Awards bring our communities together to celebrate the incredible talent and spirit of the Western Cape,” said Hennie Myburgh, station manager at Kfm 94.5. “This year’s record-breaking participation shows just how much we value our local businesses and the joy they bring to our lives. Congratulations to all the winners!”

Yoco, a proud partner of the Best of the Cape Awards, expressed their commitment to supporting local businesses. “The 30% increase in participation and voting for this year's KFM Best of the Cape Awards powered by Yoco demonstrates the Western Cape community's unwavering commitment to supporting local businesses. At Yoco, we share this passion for helping merchants thrive, recognising that they form the economic backbone of our province and serve as vital connectors for residents and visitors alike,” said Ann-Mari Höfinger, VP of Marketing at Yoco.

For a complete list of winners and more information about the awards, please visit Bestofthecape.primediaplus.com.



