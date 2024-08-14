Recognising excellence in transformation: 2025 Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Award winners revealed

The prestigious Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2025 took centre stage on the night of 31 July 2025, celebrating the exceptional individuals, companies, and organisations driving transformation and empowerment across South Africa. Held under the theme “Defying Limits, Empowering Change,” the event gathered the country’s foremost leaders, changemakers and visionaries in a powerful tribute to inclusive growth and economic justice.

Hosted by the renowned broadcaster Leanne Manas, the evening commenced with a welcome address by Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, who acknowledged the remarkable progress being made in economic empowerment. The event featured insights from the esteemed judging panel during a live Q&A session with Khensani Nobanda, group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, and Gavin Fitzmaurice, partner at Webber Wentzel, who reflected on the calibre of this year’s entries.

Guests were further inspired by a powerful keynote from Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer of Nedbank Group, followed by an address from Minister Solly Malatsi, minister of communications and digital technologies, who spoke to the critical role of digital transformation in building an inclusive, empowered future.

Congratulations to the finalists and winners of the categories:

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: FAST GROWTH BLACK-OWNED SMME OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Bono Property Group

Finalists:

Big Eye Minerals & Energy



TCTS AUTOBODY



Wallace & Green



AND 310 EMS Projects (Pty) Ltd



Mlambo & Associates



EconoBEE



Blu Water Technologies



Maphikwana Group (Pty) Ltd



Trade Capital Finance



Vantage Advisory



Tshinwelo Innovative Business Solutions



Muncho



Bubbly Agent



Ambesha Africa



Insurazo Risk Partners (Pty) Limited

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: PUBLIC SECTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: South African Revenue Service (SARS)

Finalists:

Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS)



Ethekwini Municipality



Breede Valley Local Municipality



Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: ENTERPRISE AND SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD, Sponsored by Nedbank

Winner: Mondi Zimele (Pty) Ltd

Finalists:

City Lodge Hotels Ltd



Isanti Glass



Liquid Intelligent Technologies



Icebolethu Group

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION IN THE WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Schneider Electric

Finalists:

Siyanqoba Ngamandla Holdings



HG Travelling Services



Nexia SAB&T



Shared Value Africa (SVA) & Shift Impact Africa



Pamodzi Unique Engineering



VEA Road Maintenance



RCPM Industries



Ethekwini Municipality



Sanofi



Y-Brand

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Nestlé ESAR

Highly Commended: Isanti Glass

Finalists:

Schneider Electric



Tyrec (Pty) Ltd



Merchants



Gordon Carbon Solutions

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: YOUTH DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD, Sponsored by Nedbank

Winner: Sanlam Life

Finalists:

Provest Cementitious Products (Pty) Ltd



Nexia SAB&T



RedM Professional Services (Pty) Ltd



City Lodge Hotels Ltd



Geeks4Learning (PTY) Ltd



Merchants



HomeComing Events



Pamodzi Unique Engineering



Youth Bridge Trust



MBVIT



Schneider Electric



Liquid Intelligent Technologies

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Vaxowave

Finalists:

Old Mutual



Tshinwelo Innovative Business Solutions



Konica Minolta South Africa



South African Revenue Service (SARS)



Boxfusion



Limitles Engineer, trading as BUY BRICS+

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: SOCIO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Sasol Limited

Finalists:

SLG (Pty) Ltd



Mondi Zimele (Pty) Ltd



Nexia SAB&T



Ntiyiso Consulting Group



Isanti Glass



Oceana Group Limited



Liquid Intelligent Technologies



AECI

TOP EMPOWERED: LIFETIME ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Honourable Minister Enoch Godongwana - Minister of Finance for South Africa

Municipal Women Leadership Excellence Award, Sponsored by SALGA

Cllr. Queen Xulu - uMlalazi Municipality



Cllr. Mamedupe Teffo - Capricorn District Municipality



Cllr. Nondumiso Buda - Frances Baard Municipality



Cllr. Nomvuyo Patricia Mposelwa - Joe Gqabi District Municipality



Cllr. Tunyiswa Manxila-Nkamisa - Mnquma Municipality



Cllr. Zukiswa Ndevu - uMzimvubu Municipality



Ald. (Dr.) Elna von Schlicht - Cape Winelands Municipality



Ald. Antoinette Steyn - Breede Valley Municipality



Ald. Jacqulique von Brandis - George Municipality

Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Legends 2025

bp Southern Africa



Foursight IT



FoodBev Manufacturing SETA



Methano Group



National Housing Finance Corporation

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: JOB CREATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Geeks4Learning (Pty) Ltd

Finalists:

TotalServe Group (Property and Facilities Management)



Siyanqoba Ngamandla Holdings



AND 310 EMS Projects (Pty) Ltd



Afrizan People Intelligence (Pty) Ltd



Trade Capital Finance



City Lodge Hotels Ltd



Merchants



Royal Mndawe Holdings (Pty) Ltd T/A ROMH Consulting



HomeComing Events



Bubbly Agent



MBVIT



Y-Brand

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: EDUCATION AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Mondi Zimele (Pty) Ltd

Finalists:

Nestlé ESAR



Provest Cementitious Products (Pty) Ltd



Sasol Limited



Sanlam Life



Reverside Software Solutions Pty Ltd



Merchants



Dentsu



Royal Mndawe Holdings (Pty) Ltd T/A ROMH Consulting



Konica Minolta South Africa

TOP EMPOWERED: PUBLIC SECTOR LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Edward Kieswetter - South African Revenue Service (SARS)

Finalists:

Kedibone Phetla - Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS)



Musa Mbhele - Ethekwini Municipality



Raymond Esau - Breede Valley Local Municipality



Thato Ramaili - Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority

RICHARD FLETCHER ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Patricia Tshitema - Bono Property Group

Finalists:

Trinisha Govender - TCTS AUTOBODY



Kushela Naidoo - Wallace & Green



Nqobile Valentia Mkhabela - Siyanqoba Ngamandla Holdings



Ntombi Mlambo - Mlambo & Associates



Allan Maphanga - EconoBEE



Hulisani Khorommbi - Blu Water Technologies



Joe Asamoah - Trade Capital Finance



Luncedo Mtwentwe - Vantage Advisory



Phathutshedzo Madima - Tshinwelo Innovative Business Solutions



Uthman Omarjee - Muncho



Trudy Mkansi - Ambesha Africa



Kabelo Ncholo - Y-Brand

TOP EMPOWERED: YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR AWARD (UNDER 40)

Winner: Beverley Siwisa - Afrizan People Intelligence (Pty) Ltd

Finalists:

Kume Luvhani - Vaxowave



Ntombi Mlambo - Mlambo & Associates



Luncedo Mtwentwe - Vantage Advisory



Cressundra Alves - Reverside Software Solutions Pty Ltd



Dimakatso Masiteng - NYDA

TOP EMPOWERED: BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Sindisiwe Dlamini - Pamodzi Unique Engineering

Finalists:

Nelly Ndlovu - Mondi Zimele (Pty) Ltd



Funani Mojono - Provest Cementitious Products (Pty) Ltd



Pieter du Plessis - Isanti Glass



Roxana Ravjee - Dentsu



Katlego Malatji - HomeComing Events



Thandeka Mngomezulu - TotalServe Group (Property and Facilities Management)



Prakshna Velter - The Gordon Group - Migraine Wellness Clinic



Thoko Tshabalala - VEA Road Maintenance



Alex Mabunda - Ntiyiso Consulting Group



Ayisha Zange - Nexia SAB&T



Dr Nomfundo Mcoyi - Icebolethu Group

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD, Sponsored by Nedbank

Winner: Oceana Group Limited

Highly Commended: Isanti Glass

SLG (Pty) Ltd



Ntiyiso Consulting Group



Sanlam Life



ICT-Works (Pty) Ltd



Mashudu Tinyiko Consulting

The 2025 Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards not only recognised excellence but reignited the national conversation around transformation, equity, and sustainable development. As the winners and finalists take their well-deserved place among South Africa’s top empowered leaders, this year’s event stands as a bold reminder that meaningful change is not only possible - it is already in motion.

A heartfelt thank you to our valued sponsors whose support made this celebration of empowerment possible: Nedbank, our Platinum Sponsor; SALGA, also proudly supporting our Category Awards; and our esteemed Lifestyle Sponsors - L’Oréal, Jenna Clifford, and Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa - for adding their unique touch to the evening.

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners who continue to inspire, innovate, and lead the way forward.



