    Recognising excellence in transformation: 2025 Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Award winners revealed

    The prestigious Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2025 took centre stage on the night of 31 July 2025, celebrating the exceptional individuals, companies, and organisations driving transformation and empowerment across South Africa. Held under the theme “Defying Limits, Empowering Change,” the event gathered the country’s foremost leaders, changemakers and visionaries in a powerful tribute to inclusive growth and economic justice.
    Issued by Topco Media
    7 Aug 2025
    7 Aug 2025
    Recognising excellence in transformation: 2025 Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Award winners revealed

    Hosted by the renowned broadcaster Leanne Manas, the evening commenced with a welcome address by Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, who acknowledged the remarkable progress being made in economic empowerment. The event featured insights from the esteemed judging panel during a live Q&A session with Khensani Nobanda, group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, and Gavin Fitzmaurice, partner at Webber Wentzel, who reflected on the calibre of this year’s entries.

    Guests were further inspired by a powerful keynote from Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer of Nedbank Group, followed by an address from Minister Solly Malatsi, minister of communications and digital technologies, who spoke to the critical role of digital transformation in building an inclusive, empowered future.

    Congratulations to the finalists and winners of the categories:

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: FAST GROWTH BLACK-OWNED SMME OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Bono Property Group

    Finalists:

    • Big Eye Minerals & Energy
    • TCTS AUTOBODY
    • Wallace & Green
    • AND 310 EMS Projects (Pty) Ltd
    • Mlambo & Associates
    • EconoBEE
    • Blu Water Technologies
    • Maphikwana Group (Pty) Ltd
    • Trade Capital Finance
    • Vantage Advisory
    • Tshinwelo Innovative Business Solutions
    • Muncho
    • Bubbly Agent
    • Ambesha Africa
    • Insurazo Risk Partners (Pty) Limited

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: PUBLIC SECTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: South African Revenue Service (SARS)

    Finalists:

    • Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS)
    • Ethekwini Municipality
    • Breede Valley Local Municipality
    • Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: ENTERPRISE AND SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD, Sponsored by Nedbank

    Winner: Mondi Zimele (Pty) Ltd

    Finalists:

    • City Lodge Hotels Ltd
    • Isanti Glass
    • Liquid Intelligent Technologies
    • Icebolethu Group

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION IN THE WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Schneider Electric

    Finalists:

    • Siyanqoba Ngamandla Holdings
    • HG Travelling Services
    • Nexia SAB&T
    • Shared Value Africa (SVA) & Shift Impact Africa
    • Pamodzi Unique Engineering
    • VEA Road Maintenance
    • RCPM Industries
    • Ethekwini Municipality
    • Sanofi
    • Y-Brand

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Nestlé ESAR
    Highly Commended: Isanti Glass

    Finalists:

    • Schneider Electric
    • Tyrec (Pty) Ltd
    • Merchants
    • Gordon Carbon Solutions

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: YOUTH DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD, Sponsored by Nedbank

    Winner: Sanlam Life

    Finalists:

    • Provest Cementitious Products (Pty) Ltd
    • Nexia SAB&T
    • RedM Professional Services (Pty) Ltd
    • City Lodge Hotels Ltd
    • Geeks4Learning (PTY) Ltd
    • Merchants
    • HomeComing Events
    • Pamodzi Unique Engineering
    • Youth Bridge Trust
    • MBVIT
    • Schneider Electric
    • Liquid Intelligent Technologies

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Vaxowave

    Finalists:

    • Old Mutual
    • Tshinwelo Innovative Business Solutions
    • Konica Minolta South Africa
    • South African Revenue Service (SARS)
    • Boxfusion
    • Limitles Engineer, trading as BUY BRICS+

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: SOCIO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Sasol Limited

    Finalists:

    • SLG (Pty) Ltd
    • Mondi Zimele (Pty) Ltd
    • Nexia SAB&T
    • Ntiyiso Consulting Group
    • Isanti Glass
    • Oceana Group Limited
    • Liquid Intelligent Technologies
    • AECI

    TOP EMPOWERED: LIFETIME ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR AWARD

    • Honourable Minister Enoch Godongwana - Minister of Finance for South Africa

    Municipal Women Leadership Excellence Award, Sponsored by SALGA

    • Cllr. Queen Xulu - uMlalazi Municipality
    • Cllr. Mamedupe Teffo - Capricorn District Municipality
    • Cllr. Nondumiso Buda - Frances Baard Municipality
    • Cllr. Nomvuyo Patricia Mposelwa - Joe Gqabi District Municipality
    • Cllr. Tunyiswa Manxila-Nkamisa - Mnquma Municipality
    • Cllr. Zukiswa Ndevu - uMzimvubu Municipality
    • Ald. (Dr.) Elna von Schlicht - Cape Winelands Municipality
    • Ald. Antoinette Steyn - Breede Valley Municipality
    • Ald. Jacqulique von Brandis - George Municipality

    Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Legends 2025

    • bp Southern Africa
    • Foursight IT
    • FoodBev Manufacturing SETA
    • Methano Group
    • National Housing Finance Corporation

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: JOB CREATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Geeks4Learning (Pty) Ltd

    Finalists:

    • TotalServe Group (Property and Facilities Management)
    • Siyanqoba Ngamandla Holdings
    • AND 310 EMS Projects (Pty) Ltd
    • Afrizan People Intelligence (Pty) Ltd
    • Trade Capital Finance
    • City Lodge Hotels Ltd
    • Merchants
    • Royal Mndawe Holdings (Pty) Ltd T/A ROMH Consulting
    • HomeComing Events
    • Bubbly Agent
    • MBVIT
    • Y-Brand

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: EDUCATION AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Mondi Zimele (Pty) Ltd

    Finalists:

    • Nestlé ESAR
    • Provest Cementitious Products (Pty) Ltd
    • Sasol Limited
    • Sanlam Life
    • Reverside Software Solutions Pty Ltd
    • Merchants
    • Dentsu
    • Royal Mndawe Holdings (Pty) Ltd T/A ROMH Consulting
    • Konica Minolta South Africa

    TOP EMPOWERED: PUBLIC SECTOR LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Edward Kieswetter - South African Revenue Service (SARS)

    Finalists:

    • Kedibone Phetla - Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS)
    • Musa Mbhele - Ethekwini Municipality
    • Raymond Esau - Breede Valley Local Municipality
    • Thato Ramaili - Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority

    RICHARD FLETCHER ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Patricia Tshitema - Bono Property Group

    Finalists:

    • Trinisha Govender - TCTS AUTOBODY
    • Kushela Naidoo - Wallace & Green
    • Nqobile Valentia Mkhabela - Siyanqoba Ngamandla Holdings
    • Ntombi Mlambo - Mlambo & Associates
    • Allan Maphanga - EconoBEE
    • Hulisani Khorommbi - Blu Water Technologies
    • Joe Asamoah - Trade Capital Finance
    • Luncedo Mtwentwe - Vantage Advisory
    • Phathutshedzo Madima - Tshinwelo Innovative Business Solutions
    • Uthman Omarjee - Muncho
    • Trudy Mkansi - Ambesha Africa
    • Kabelo Ncholo - Y-Brand

    TOP EMPOWERED: YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR AWARD (UNDER 40)

    Winner: Beverley Siwisa - Afrizan People Intelligence (Pty) Ltd

    Finalists:

    • Kume Luvhani - Vaxowave
    • Ntombi Mlambo - Mlambo & Associates
    • Luncedo Mtwentwe - Vantage Advisory
    • Cressundra Alves - Reverside Software Solutions Pty Ltd
    • Dimakatso Masiteng - NYDA

    TOP EMPOWERED: BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Sindisiwe Dlamini - Pamodzi Unique Engineering

    Finalists:

    • Nelly Ndlovu - Mondi Zimele (Pty) Ltd
    • Funani Mojono - Provest Cementitious Products (Pty) Ltd
    • Pieter du Plessis - Isanti Glass
    • Roxana Ravjee - Dentsu
    • Katlego Malatji - HomeComing Events
    • Thandeka Mngomezulu - TotalServe Group (Property and Facilities Management)
    • Prakshna Velter - The Gordon Group - Migraine Wellness Clinic
    • Thoko Tshabalala - VEA Road Maintenance
    • Alex Mabunda - Ntiyiso Consulting Group
    • Ayisha Zange - Nexia SAB&T
    • Dr Nomfundo Mcoyi - Icebolethu Group

    TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD, Sponsored by Nedbank

    Winner: Oceana Group Limited

    Highly Commended: Isanti Glass

    • SLG (Pty) Ltd
    • Ntiyiso Consulting Group
    • Sanlam Life
    • ICT-Works (Pty) Ltd
    • Mashudu Tinyiko Consulting

    The 2025 Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards not only recognised excellence but reignited the national conversation around transformation, equity, and sustainable development. As the winners and finalists take their well-deserved place among South Africa’s top empowered leaders, this year’s event stands as a bold reminder that meaningful change is not only possible - it is already in motion.

    A heartfelt thank you to our valued sponsors whose support made this celebration of empowerment possible: Nedbank, our Platinum Sponsor; SALGA, also proudly supporting our Category Awards; and our esteemed Lifestyle Sponsors - L’Oréal, Jenna Clifford, and Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa - for adding their unique touch to the evening.

    Congratulations to all the finalists and winners who continue to inspire, innovate, and lead the way forward.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
