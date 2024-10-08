Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Events and Sales Manager Johannesburg
- Events and Conference Coordinator Johannesburg
- Sponsorship and Exhibition Sales Executive Centurion
- Event Stylist Johannesburg
Topco Media welcomes Heineken Beverages as Gold partner for the Future of Sustainability Conference 2025
As a global leader in innovation and sustainability, Heineken Beverages’ commitment to driving meaningful environmental and social change aligns perfectly with the core values and objectives of the Future of Sustainability Conference. This partnership underscores the importance of collaboration in shaping a more sustainable future.
The conference will bring together leaders, visionaries, and changemakers from various industries to address critical topics such as sustainable business practices, environmental stewardship, and innovative solutions for global challenges. Heineken Beverages’ participation will add valuable insights to these discussions, reflecting their dedication to impactful sustainability initiatives.
“We are excited to partner with Heineken Beverages whose sustainability efforts resonate deeply with our mission to inspire change and foster progress,” said Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media. “Their support as our Gold Partner will undoubtedly elevate the quality of discussions and solutions presented at the conference.”
“At Heineken Beverages, our 'Brew a better world' agenda is integral to who we are as a company. It encapsulates our enduring commitment to sustainability, focusing on environmental impact, social responsibility, and economic prosperity across our global operations. We are dedicated to improving resource efficiency, reducing emissions, and enhancing the well-being of the communities where we operate.
"This commitment not only drives our actions but also shapes our corporate ethos, ensuring that every decision we make helps us lead the way towards a more sustainable future. We look forward to sharing more about this through our collaboration with the Future of Sustainability Conference 2025 in March,” adds Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director at Heineken Beverages.
Topco Media is proud to announce the following organisations as the first confirmed sponsors of the Future of Sustainability Conference 2025 alongside Heineken Beverages:
- Premium Digital partner: iME
- Silver partner: Old Mutual Insure
- Showcase Counter partner: AECI
- Strategic partners: UN Global Compact South Africa, Primedia Out of Home, Channel Africa, Greencape, Good Governance Africa
- Knowledge partner: Carbon Trust
These sponsors represent a diverse group of companies and organisations leading the way in sustainable practices across industries and their support underscores the importance of collaboration and innovation in building a more resilient, sustainable global economy.
"We are excited to partner with these forward-thinking organisations as we set the stage for meaningful discussions at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2025," said Fletcher. "Their commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with the vision of the conference to drive impactful change and inspire action on a global scale."
The Future of Sustainability Conference 2025 is now accepting additional sponsorships and registrations. For more information about the event and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please email az.oc.ytilibaniatsusfoerutuf@gnitekram.
Get your tickets here: https://qkt.io/FOS2025.
- Topco Media welcomes Heineken Beverages as Gold partner for the Future of Sustainability Conference 202505 Feb 11:02
- Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2024 announce this year’s winners13 Dec 12:44
- Finalists announced for the 21st annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards05 Dec 10:16
- Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024: A powerful gathering for women’s leadership and empowerment21 Nov 10:26
- Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024: The event for networking, inspiration and professional growth16 Oct 13:15