Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions Content Feature

www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn

#Cannes2025 awarding juries include 20 creatives from Africa

Cannes Lions 2025 juries include 20 African creatives, including Audio & Radio jury president, Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public and Andisa Ntsubane, the managing executive for brand, marketing, and communications for Vodacom Group Africa, the first African to sit on the Titanium jury.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
23 Apr 2025
Source: © Lions Andisa Ntsubane is the Managing Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communications for Vodacom Group Africa is also the first from the continent to sit on the Cannes Lions Titanium jury. Picture: The Titanium Lion
Ntsuibane, who is also this year's Lions Scholarship jury president, is no stranger to Cannes, having sat on the Creative B2B jury last year.

He says he is truly humbled and proud to represent his country and continent by serving on the most prestigious Jury at the Cannes Festival, the 2025 Titanium Lions.

Opportunity to shape the global creative industry's future

“For me, the two things that make this Jury extraordinary are that it recognises the boldest, most game-changing, boundary-busting, never-done-before work that makes the global creative industry stop in its tracks and set a new direction, moving forward.

“Secondly, it is the only jury that requires shortlisted candidates to give live presentations with an audience that includes a Q&A from the jury. This one-of-a-kind jury represents a huge opportunity to shape the future of the global creative industry."

The Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing creativity with work that breaks new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.

When the Titanum jury was named, Simon Cook, CEO, Lions says, “The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions represent the pinnacle of creative excellence and innovation, rewarding work that shifts perspectives, challenges the status quo, and, as Dan Wieden put it, ‘makes the industry stop in its tracks and reconsider the way forward’.

The 2025 Jury consists of world-class creative leaders, each with a track record of redefining the industry through their work. Their collective expertise and global outlook will ensure the most innovative and impactful ideas rise to the top.”

No African agency has ever been awarded the Titanium Lion.

All the continent’s jury members

Most representatives are from the agency side, but there are several client representatives on the jury.

South Africa has the most jury members, with 9 jury members, with Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya all represented.

Brand Experience & Activation jury: Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages, South Africa

  • Creative B2B jury: Thembeka Ngugi is the senior vice president of marketing at NTT DATA Middle East and Africa

  • Creative Business Transformation jury: Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer Telkom South Africa, South Africa

  • Creative Effectiveness jury: Tebogo Skwambane, SA country leader, WPP Africa, South Africa

  • Creative Strategy jury: Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman, Ogilvy SA, South Africa

  • Digital Craft jury: Waithera Kabiru, digital hub lead Africa, Diageo Plc, Africa

  • Direct jury: Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Johannesburg, South Africa

  • Entertainment jury: Kagiso Lediga, story merchant, Diprente Global, South Africa

  • Entertainment Lions for Gaming jury: Sidick Bakayoko, founder and CEO, Paradise Game, Ivory Coast

  • Entertainment Lions for Sport jury: Vaughan Croeser, VP marketing, The South African Breweries, South Africa

  • Film jury: Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer, The Up&Up Group (Affiliated to the global M&C Saatchi Group), South Africa

  • Film craft jury: Nwakaego Boyo, founder and managing director, Temple Productions / Temple Media, Nigeria

  • Glass: The Lion for Change jury: Yaa Boateng, chief creative officer and managing director
    The Storytellers, Ghana

  • Luxury jury: Thebe Magugu, founder and creative director, Thebe Magugu, South Africa

  • Media jury: Muyiwa Aleshinloye, head of media, Publicis West Africa, West Africa

  • Outdoor jury: Kagiso Musi, group managing director of Meta Media, South Africa

  • Print & Publishing jury: Yash Deb, co-founder and creative partner, The Bar Africa, Kenya

  • Sustainable Development Goals jury: Serah Mwikali Katusya, CEO and executive director, Belva Digital, Kenya



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: advertising, marketing, Joe Public, Cannes Lions, Xolisa Dyeshana, Andisa Ntsubane, Danette Breitenbach, cannes lions jury, creative industry awards
About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
