Cannes2025: 3 top creatives from continent named jury presidents

The Cannes Lions 2025 Jury Presidents have been announced with South Africa’s Joe Public’s chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana named jury president for Audio & Radio and Vodacom Group’s managing executive: brand, marketing and communication, Andisa Ntsubane named Lions Scholarship jury president. For the first time, Egypt has a jury president with Ali Ali, co-founder and film director, Good People Films, heading up the Film Craft jury.

Audio & Radio: The opportunity to learn and collaborate

A category close to South Africa’s heart and where it has traditionally had much success, Dyeshana fills the shoes of the likes of Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer of FCB Africa and Hellocomputer, 2023 Radio & Audio Lions jury president.

Dyeshana says he is incredibly honoured and thrilled to be chosen to represent South Africa on advertising's biggest and most prestigious stage.

“I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with the most talented creatives from around the world.”

Named in The Drum’s World Creative Rankings Dyeshana is also ranked second in the Agency Scope 2023 – 2024’s top creative agency professional.

Lions Scholarship: Supporting the next generation

Lions Scholarship jury president Ntsubane is no stranger to Cannes, nor to the jury president position.

Last year he represented South Africa as the jury president for the Creative B2B jury.

Ntsubane explains that the Lions Scholarship is designed to support the next generation of creative talent, emphasising diversity of geographies, gender, race, class, preference, and perspective.

“I am proud to be the jury president of this important category as it is a unique and incredible opportunity to ensure that the Cannes Lions Festival is truly representative of the world.

“A total of 10 fully funded scholarships for 10 people under the age of 30 from 10 different countries will be awarded for the 2025 Programme".

He adds, “I am also always proud to be allowed to represent my country and the continent as a jury president, especially of this category. It is a unique and incredible opportunity.”

He is joined by fellow African creatives on the jury:

Adetutu Laditan, creative director, Woof Studios, Africa



Adenike Odutola, managing director, X3M Ideas, Zambia



Delna Sethna, chief creative officer, Ogilvy, sub-Saharan Africa



Oriane A. Canfrin, head of marketing & communications, Ecobank, Ivory Coast



Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, WPP Studio X, Africa

Hundreds of applications for the Lions Scholarship are received each year.

The jury, creative directors, art directors, creative partners and copywriters from around the world, create a shortlist from these.

The Scholarship accepts 10 people from 10 countries - five in the Brand Marketing Academy and five in the Creative Academy. The selected young people received a fully funded trip to Cannes Lions 2025, with accommodation, travel and allowance, and a Young Lions Festival pass, giving access to inspiring classroom sessions with world-class speakers, hands-on learning and coaching from industry legends.

The scholarship applications have closed and successful applicants will be notified on 22 January 2025.

Film craft: top awarded director

Ali has directed more than 70 commercials for brands such as Vodafone, Google, Coca-Cola, Budweiser and Amazon. In 2015 he was awarded the coveted D&AD Yellow Pencil for Best Director.

In 2019 he earned a Cannes Gold Lion for Diesel for which he also won a gold at the One Show in 2020.

The Gunn Report has named him as one of the top 10 most awarded film directors in the world.

Diverse leaders

“We are thrilled to welcome a diverse and innovative group of leaders who grasp the transformative power of creative excellence in driving business growth and impact, says, Simon Cook, CEO of Cannes Lions, commenting on the jury presidents.

“Their outstanding skills, alongside their dedication and leadership, assure a high standard of integrity and thoroughness in the judging process. We extend our gratitude for the contributions they will make to this crucial task in June.”

The Jury Presidents for the Design Lions and Entertainment Lions for Sport will be announced shortly.

The 72nd edition of the Festival takes place from 16 to 20 June in Cannes, France.

Cannes Lions is now open for Awards submissions until 10 April 2025.

The jury presidents

Brand Experience & Activation Tara Ford, chief creative officer, Droga5 ANZ and Accenture Song, APAC



Tara Ford, chief creative officer, Droga5 ANZ and Accenture Song, APAC Creative B2B Wendy Walker, vice president marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, ASEAN



Wendy Walker, vice president marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, ASEAN Creative Business Transformation Jane Lin-Baden, CEO APAC, member of the global management committee, Publicis Groupe



Jane Lin-Baden, CEO APAC, member of the global management committee, Publicis Groupe Creative Commerce Gabriel Schmitt, global chief creative officer, Grey, Global



Gabriel Schmitt, global chief creative officer, Grey, Global Creative Data Tina Allan, global chief data and intelligence officer, FCB, Global



Tina Allan, global chief data and intelligence officer, FCB, Global Creative Effectiveness Andrea Diquez, global CEO, GUT, Global



Andrea Diquez, global CEO, GUT, Global Creative Strategy Pats McDonald, global chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative, Global



Pats McDonald, global chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative, Global Digital Craft Naoki Tanaka, chief creative officer, Dentsu Lab, Dentsu, Global



Naoki Tanaka, chief creative officer, Dentsu Lab, Dentsu, Global Direct Gaëtan du Peloux, president and chief creative officer, Marcel, France



Gaëtan du Peloux, president and chief creative officer, Marcel, France Entertainment Lions David Rolfe, global head of production, WPP / Hogarth, Global



David Rolfe, global head of production, WPP / Hogarth, Global Entertainment Lions for Gaming Sue Anderson, vice president, Creative, Roblox, USA



Sue Anderson, vice president, Creative, Roblox, USA Entertainment Lions for Music Seiya Matsumiya, CEO and co-founder, Black Cat White Cat Music, Global



Seiya Matsumiya, CEO and co-founder, Black Cat White Cat Music, Global Film Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, Global



Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, Global Glass: The Lion for Change KR Liu, global head of disability innovation, Google, Global



KR Liu, global head of disability innovation, Google, Global Health & Wellness Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer, Havas Health Network, Global



Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer, Havas Health Network, Global Industry Craft Matthias Spaetgens, chief creative officer, Scholz & Friends, Germany, Austria and Switzerland



Matthias Spaetgens, chief creative officer, Scholz & Friends, Germany, Austria and Switzerland Innovation Courtney Brown Warren, chief marketing officer, Kickstarter, Global



Courtney Brown Warren, chief marketing officer, Kickstarter, Global Luxury Mathilde Delhoume Debreu, global brand officer, LVMH, Global



Mathilde Delhoume Debreu, global brand officer, LVMH, Global Media Dan Clays, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, EMEA



Dan Clays, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, EMEA Outdoor Keka Morelle, chief creative officer LATAM, Ogilvy, LATAM



Keka Morelle, chief creative officer LATAM, Ogilvy, LATAM Pharma Franklin Williams, EVP, executive experience director, AREA 23, an IPG Health company, USA



Franklin Williams, EVP, executive experience director, AREA 23, an IPG Health company, USA PR Tom Beckman, global chief creative officer, Weber Shandwick, Global



Tom Beckman, global chief creative officer, Weber Shandwick, Global Print & Publishing Icaro Doria, president and chief creative officer, DM9, Brazil



Icaro Doria, president and chief creative officer, DM9, Brazil Social & Creator Beth Keamy, chief digital officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global



Beth Keamy, chief digital officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global Sustainable Development Goals Josy Paul, chairperson and chief creative officer, BBDO, India



Josy Paul, chairperson and chief creative officer, BBDO, India Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Judy John, global chief creative officer, Edelman, Global





