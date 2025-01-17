Marketing & Media Production
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRHoward AudioMediamarkSunshinegunHavas JohannesburgBroad MediaIgnition GroupMachine_AAA School of AdvertisingDentsuQuickEasy SoftwareLulaRAPT Creative AgencySo InteractiveTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    HA Looking back 2024

    Issued by Howard Audio
    17 Jan 2025
    17 Jan 2025
    Happy New Year from all of us at Howard Audio!

    As we step into 2025, we’re taking a moment to reflect on an incredible 2024 filled with groundbreaking projects, multiple awards and unforgettable collaborations that have truly defined our commitment to sound and music excellence. Howard Audio is here and ready to take your next project to the next level - and win some awards along the way! :)

    Last year was packed with achievements:

    We tackled serious issues with Amnesty International’s #ScanTheScar campaign, raising awareness about teen pregnancy in South Africa.

    HA Looking back 2024

    Our involvement in the Solid Gold Story Time podcast, which won Podcast of the Year, helped promote literacy among children through immersive soundscapes.

    HA Looking back 2024

    The Toyota Hilux ad showcased our expertise in blending music and sound design, earning a Creative Circle SA #bestofthemonth award.

    The Afrikaraoke project allowed us to preserve African heritage by recording culturally significant songs.

    HA Looking back 2024

    Our work on the KFC ‘40th Cake’ ad led to a Craft Award for our head of sound, Paul Theodorou.

    At the SAFTAs, our innovative approach was recognised, underscoring our leadership in sound design for film and television.

    HA Looking back 2024

    Swingin’ Las Vegas brought the house down at The Teatro, proving once again the allure of live big band performances.

    Our creative excellence shone brightly at the Loeries, where we picked up multiple awards across various categories.

    A Swingin’ Christmas with the @johannesburg_big_band was a festive highlight, demonstrating the growing capabilities of Howard Events in creating unforgettable live experiences.

    HA Looking back 2024

    ...and so many more incredible moments we couldn’t fit into just one post!
    We’re grateful for your support and thrilled about the new adventures 2025 holds. Here’s to more innovative sound and music projects! Stay tuned!


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz