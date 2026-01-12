Autonomous enterprises are poised to transform business in 2026

The Autonomous Enterprise is a company that can sense change, make judgments, and act with little human interference while enabling employees to pursue strategic tasks that drive revenue, and is replacing the era of digitisation.

Autonomous operations are already being deployed across finance, supply chain, human resources, an in industries like Energy, Retail and Manufacturing. In 2026, they will separate the most resilient and profitable businesses from the rest.

An autonomous enterprise goes beyond automating individual tasks by integrating autonomous ERP, business AI and clean data into the core of business operations. More than 50% of business processes run independently, and up to 80% of operational work is automated or AI-augmented.

This is made possible through AI embedded within enterprise resource planning processes, from finance and procurement to supply chain and HR systems, that understands context and acts autonomously.

Self-optimising systems that learn, improve and adapt in real time are matched to clean-core ERP architecture to give organisations simplified, cloud-based systems that drive profitability, reduce risk and enhance decision-making.

Crucially, autonomy does not remove humans: it redefines and empowers their work. Employees move from managing repetitive processes to supervising intelligent systems, making strategic decisions and creating new value throughout the business.

2026 ‘a tipping point’

The year ahead will be critical for organisations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In Europe, business leaders face an ageing workforce, complex supply chains, regulatory pressure, and the push for sustainability and data sovereignty.

Middle Eastern nations are already deploying national AI strategies and sovereign cloud infrastructure as part of a rapid diversification from the energy sector.

And despite inflation and debt pressures, the world’s fastest-growing digital economy and most youthful workforce are emerging in Africa.

While the challenges in each region are unique, at their core every organisation is seeking the same capabilities: faster decision-making, greater profitability, improved resilience, and sustainability at scale.

Businesses that fail to build these capabilities and instead rely on manual processes, disconnected systems, and spreadsheets face growing risks: slower reaction time, shrinking margins, and higher operational costs. This is why the business opportunity for Autonomous Enterprises is significant.

The global Autonomous Enterprise market is expected to grow from ~$49bn in 2024 to over $118bn by 2030, and adoption is accelerating across EMEA.

Global partner for business transformation

My advice to leaders seeking to build autonomous enterprises throughout the region is to start modernising the core and fix the data foundation for AI-driven innovation.

Remember that technology is only part of the story and that the strategy, people and partners that businesses choose are as important to building a truly connected autonomous enterprise.

Focus then on automating processes that protect revenue, improve cashflow or unlock capacity first, and take care to prepare people by prioritising reskilling and upskilling.

Finally, collaborate with technology partners that act more as advisors than vendors, and who can guide the process of redesigning core business processes for the AI era. True transformation happens when businesses combine intelligent systems with visionary leadership, skilled people and trusted partnerships.

In 2026, the most successful companies will go beyond digital transformation to achieve faster decision-making, greater operational certainty, and the ability to unlock new forms of growth and innovation.