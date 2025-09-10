South Africa
    SAP appoints new MD for Southern Africa

    Nazia Pillay has been appointed the new managing director for SAP Southern Africa.
    10 Sep 2025
    Nazia Pillay, new managing director for SAP Southern Africa
    Pillay joined SAP as a graduate over 20 years ago, and has worked in roles spanning consulting, support, quality management, customer success and, most recently, as the head of the organisation’s regional partner ecosystem. She fundamentally believes SAP has a leading role to play in helping Africa’s public and private sector companies achieve their AI and innovation ambitions.

    Sergio Maccotta, senior vice president at SAP Middle East and Africa South, says: "Nazia will bring vital expertise and leadership skills to one of SAP’s most important regions as we continue to empower youth, drive innovation within our customers and partners, and build a more inclusive, sustainable future.

    "With companies across Southern Africa gearing up for an era of AI- and cloud-led innovation, we are especially excited to see how Nazia’s leadership will guide how organisations adopt technology as a strategic lever for national development and growth."

    Pillay says she will focus on three core areas in her new role, to ensure existing partnerships are strengthened and new ones cultivated, while helping customers prepare for a digital-first, cloud-first world.

    “Teaming up with our valued customer and partner ecosystem across the region is mission-critical for our business, especially as we showcase SAP’s latest capabilities as an AI-first, suite first technology partner. As a people-focused leader, I have also made it my longer-term ambition to make our local office the best place to work in South Africa.”

