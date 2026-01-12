South Africa
Healthcare Medical Aid
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Up&Up GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Discovery Health now takes full financial responsibility for medical scheme error

    Discovery Health will cover the costs incurred following an error that led to the overpayment of certain Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) Above Threshold Benefit (ATB) claims in 2025. This follows a letter sent to affected members last week, requesting repayment.
    12 Jan 2026
    12 Jan 2026
    Image credit: By - Own work, ,
    Image credit: By TapticInfo - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link

    In a statement, Discovery Health says that affected DHMS members will not be required to repay any amounts related to the error.

    It also indicates that other members of the scheme will remain unaffected. 

    The error affected a limited group of members whose ATB claims were overpaid during 2025.

    “With Discovery Health absorbing the full cost, neither the scheme nor any members are negatively impacted in any way,” says the statement.

    Dr Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health, said: "Notwithstanding the validity of the recovery, having carefully listened to members’ concerns and considered their individual experiences and circumstances, Discovery Health has decided to cover the cost on members’ behalf."

    The error affected 16,507 members across certain Executive, Comprehensive, and Priority plans where ATB applies.

    The affected group represents 10.5% of the members on those plans, and less than 0.6% of the scheme’s total membership.

    Discovery states that there is no impact on members outside this group, and benefits for 2026 across all plans remain unchanged. 

    The claims statements of the affected members will be updated to reflect Discovery’s decision.

    Furthermore, any deductions from the affected members’ Medical Savings Accounts, Personal Health Fund, or HealthPay accounts will be reinstated.

    Those who have already repaid amounts will be refunded in full.

    Discovery added that a dedicated service team will contact affected members directly to address outstanding queries and provide clarity.

    Read more: medical aid, Discovery, medical schemes, Discovery Health Medical Scheme, DHMS, Discovery Limited
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz