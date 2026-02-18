Discovery Health brings the Stella menopause support app to South Africa

Through a partnership with UK-based digital health company Vira Health, Discovery Health has brought the Stella menopause support app to South Africa. Discovery Health believes the partnership reinforces its commitment to holistic health by providing a trusted resource that complements the care provided by members’ healthcare practitioners.

Free to women Discovery Health Medical Scheme members between 35 and 70, the app provides personalised, evidence-based tools that support women through the symptoms of the three stages of menopause.

Digital menopause support

“We are proud to bring global, evidence-based menopause support to DHMS members on an exclusive basis,” says Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, chief clinical officer at Discovery Health.

“Looking at our member base, 73% of female members – approximately 800,000 women – are aged 35 and over, showing the relevance of our partnership with Stella to bring members access to a leading digital menopause support platform.”

The menopause journey consists of three stages — perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopause — which present a cluster of confusing symptoms that may or may not be adequately treated, leading to diminished quality of life and long-term health risks.

Nematswerani adds, “For many women, the menopause-linked years can mean a cluster of confusing symptoms that may or may not be adequately treated, leading to diminished quality of life and long-term health risks such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and neurological conditions.

“This natural biological process can affect up to one-third of a woman’s life, yet this important phase remains misunderstood and under-supported within most health systems.”

Supportive work environment

Perimenopause and menopause also occur when professional women are most likely to be advancing in their careers or moving into leadership positions.

In 2023, Mayo Clinic Proceedings quoted insights from a survey looking at the impact of menopause symptoms and work outcomes for 5,000 women aged 45 to 60, finding that symptom severity and negative work outcomes resulted in an annual estimated $1.8bn direct loss to the US economy alone.

“A supportive work environment is key to normalising what women experience as they go through the stages of menopause – a completely natural process for every woman — and mitigating the risks they may face both personally and professionally,” says Nematswerani.

Nematswerani highlights that symptoms of menopause can affect women's productivity at work, negatively impacting their careers.

“The symptoms of menopause can lead to women being less productive at work and missing work days, indirectly leading to negative career impacts — such as changing jobs or taking early retirement.

“These realities affect both the person experiencing the outcomes and the business.”

Nematswerani explains that while menopause symptoms can cause significant discomfort and distress, they alone are not life-threatening.

“What truly impacts women’s health, well-being and quality of life at this stage – and drives up their healthcare costs – are conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancers and mental health challenges, such as anxiety and depression.

“These risks contribute to mortality and morbidity among women aged 35 and older, making it essential for women to prioritise regular health screenings beyond just managing their menopausal symptoms.”