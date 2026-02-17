Discovery opens UK visa centre in Sandton

Discovery has launched a UK visa application centre at its Sandton store in partnership with VFS Global. The service provides appointment-only access for Discovery Bank clients, with premium at-home options for Purple Suite members.

Source: Sander Crombach via Unsplash

The United Kingdom was the most popular international holiday destination for Vitality Travellers in 2025, with over 16,000 members and their families travelling on discounted flights between South Africa and the UK.

Discovery has launched a new service to simplify the UK visa application process, complementing existing flight discounts of up to 75%, Smart ID, and passport services.

A seamless, integrated client experience

Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank, said: "This partnership is another step in realising our vision of making banking and travel seamless.

"The Discovery Store, a physical representation of the Discovery brand, is already a one-stop destination where clients can apply for an ID or passport, complete health assessments and manage their financial needs.

"Now, by integrating a dedicated UK visa application centre right here, we are creating a truly integrated and convenient hub for our clients. It’s about bringing essential services together in one place, saving them time and simplifying their journey."

Siddharth Mehra, chief operating officer – Middle East, Africa, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, VFS Global, added: "We are delighted to partner with Discovery to launch South Africa’s first dedicated UK visa application centre within the Discovery Store in Sandton.

"This innovative collaboration brings together two organisations focused on enhancing customer experience, delivering a more seamless, accessible and premium way for applicants to submit their UK visa applications, while maintaining the highest standards of security, efficiency and service excellence."

Two tiers of convenience

For all Discovery Bank clients: exclusive visa centre

Clients gain exclusive, appointment-only access to the visa centre at 1 Discovery Place in Sandton, offering shorter wait times and a dedicated environment for document submission and biometric enrolment.

For Discovery Bank Purple Suite clients: premium at-home service

Purple clients have discounted access to the On-Demand Mobile Visa (ODMV) service. Dedicated Purple Travel Consultants schedule appointments at clients’ homes or offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, or Pretoria. During the appointment, VFS Global processes the visa application, enrols biometrics, and collects the passport at a central location.

How to book

1. Complete the visa application form on www.gov.uk.

2. Receive a reference number.

3. Log in to the Vitality Travel booking platform from a laptop or desktop computer.

4. Select "New Visa Support Appointment" at the top of the page.

5. Select "Book your appointment" and complete the form to schedule an appointment with VFS Global at 1 Discovery Place.

VFS Global and Discovery provide administrative support only and do not influence visa processing timelines or decisions. All applications are assessed and determined by UK Visas & Immigration. Bookings are by appointment only; walk-ins are not accommodated. For more information on eligibility and terms, visit the Discovery website.