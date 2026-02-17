Inaugural TourismX Brand Rankings announced

Prior to this year’s edition of Meetings Africa, the country’s first-ever TourismX Brand Rankings have been released, with Safair and OR Tambo International Airport among the inaugural gold winners.

(Image source: © SA Travel Online SA Travel Online

Compiled independently by TaranisCo Advisory, the rankings measure positive brand sentiment in the market.

“The TourismX Brand Rankings is a measurement of brand sentiment values and serves as a confirmation that a business or brand is meeting their followers’ expectations, and it is more than enough reason to celebrate their confidence in these brands,” says Gerrit Davids, lead advisor at TaranisCo Advisory.

They used verified data from Meta’s Facebook, measuring how many people have said positive things about the businesses and brands featured in this inaugural edition.

The rankings also looked at the historical engagement of Facebook followers who have said positive things about a business or brand during 2025.

TourismX Brand Rankings 2026*

Airlines - FlySafair: Gold Award

- FlySAA: Silver Award

- Airlink: Bronze Award

- Lift Airline: Recognition Award

- CemAir: Recognition Award

Airports - O.R. Tambo International Airport: Gold Award

- Cape Town International Airport: Silver Award

- King Shaka International Airport: Bronze Award

- George Airport: Recognition Award

- King Phalo Airport: Recognition Award

- Kimberley Airport: Recognition Award

- Bram Fischer International Airport: Recognition Award

- Upington International Airport: Recognition Award

- Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport: Recognition Award

Metro Tourism Agencies - Love Cape Town: Gold Award

- Durban Tourism: Silver Award

- Buffalo City Tourism: Bronze Award

- Nelson Mandela Bay: Recognition Award

- Visit Tshwane - Pretoria: Recognition Award

- Johannesburg Tourism Company: Recognition Award

Hotel Groups - Premier Hotels & Resorts: Gold Award

- Southern Sun: Silver Award

- ANEW Hotels & Resorts: Bronze Award

- Protea Hotels by Marriott: Recognition Award

- The Capital Hotels & Apartments: Recognition Award

- Newmark: Recognition Award

- Tsogo Sun: Recognition Award

- Mercure Hotels: Recognition Award

- Peermont Hotels Casinos Resorts: Recognition Award

- City Lodge Hotels: Recognition Award

Associations - SATSA: Gold Award

- Tourism Business Council of South Africa: Silver Award

- Exhibitions & Events Association of Southern Africa: Bronze Award-

- SAACI Official: Recognition Award

- The Event Greening Forum: Recognition Award

- Fedhasa: Recognition Award

- AAXO - Association of African Exhibition Organisers: Recognition Award

- SA Events Council: Not Ranked - SACIA: Not Ranked

“We’ve timed the release of the rankings with the Meetings Africa trade show since it also reflects the positive sentiment around the MICE sector.

“Every ranking reflects a measurable achievement in trust, perception, and positive market sentiment, and every tier is worth celebrating says Davids.

The next TourismX Brand Rankings edition will be announced to coincide with WTM Africa, including an expanded list of tourism and travel segments not covered in these rankings.

*(Verified metrics tables are available on request.)