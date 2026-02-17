Chilliengine shortlisted in 3 categories at 2026 Sabre Africa Awards for 2nd consecutive year

Integrated experiential agency Chilliengine has once again been named a finalist at the prestigious Sabre Awards Africa for its campaigns for The Walt Disney Company Africa, marking the second consecutive year the agency has been recognised among the continent’s leading public relations accolades.

Chilliengine was shortlisted for its work across two powerhouse global brands in South Africa: Disney+ and ESPN.

The nominated campaigns include:

Disney+ Quiz Nights – shortlisted in the Marketing to Consumers category, celebrating the brand’s innovative fan-first engagement platform that brought streaming content to life through immersive, in-person trivia experiences.

– shortlisted in the Marketing to Consumers category, celebrating the brand’s innovative fan-first engagement platform that brought streaming content to life through immersive, in-person trivia experiences. ESPN’s Launch onto Disney+ – shortlisted in Superior Achievement in Brand Building and Integrated Marketing, recognising the bold, multi-layered campaign that amplified awareness of the arrival of ESPN’s two linear channels on the Disney+ platform in South Africa.

These nominations underscore the growing role of experiential marketing and live activations within the PR industry, particularly when launching new offerings or building sustained brand relevance.

Valeria Dos Santos-Holdcroft, managing director of Chilliengine, commented: “Being shortlisted for the second year in a row at the Sabre Africa Awards is an incredible honour for our team and our partners. It was a pleasure working alongside the client team, as well as all the partner agencies involved. These campaigns truly reflect what’s possible when brave clients, strong collaboration and immersive brand experiences come together.”

Chilliengine also extends its congratulations to greater team at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Disney+ and ESPN on their respective shortlist recognitions. As brands continue to seek deeper, more meaningful connections with audiences, these nominations once again highlight the value that well-executed launches, tactical PR moments and immersive activations bring to the broader communications landscape.

About Chilliengine

Chilliengine is a leading South African integrated experiential agency specialising in immersive brand activations, large-scale launches and high-impact live experiences that merge physical and digital engagement to create measurable brand impact.

Facebook: @Chilliengine | Instagram: @ChilliengineEvents | Linkedin: @Chilliengine

Contact: Valeria Dos Santos, managing director, moc.enigneillihc@airelav.



