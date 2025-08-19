ESPN Africa secures rights to Roshn Saudi League

Fans across sub-Saharan Africa to enjoy more world-class football with Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and many other football stars. New addition complements wide variety of US and international sporting leagues.

ESPN Africa has announced that it has secured the broadcast rights to the Roshn Saudi League, giving football fans across the continent access to live action from one of the fastest growing and exciting leagues in the world. Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and an impressive line-up of international talent, the addition of the ROSHN Saudi League adds to a vast selection of soccer action from across the globe, serving fans throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

From the Thursday 28 August 2025 through to the final match round in May 2026, ESPN Africa will bring viewers the very best of the Roshn Saudi League, showcasing big names, thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments. The channel’s broadcasts will include three matches per round, with at least one game from Al Nassr and two others featuring powerhouse clubs such as Al Ahly, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

Adding to the excitement, ESPN Africa will also broadcast the Kings Cup quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, as well as the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals and final.

"Partnering with ESPN Africa marks another important step in expanding the global footprint of the Roshn Saudi League. The region they cover is a key market for us, both commercially and culturally, and this agreement ensures that millions of fans across the continent can connect with our competition more closely than ever before. By working with a broadcaster of ESPN’s calibre, we continue to deliver on our vision of growing the league’s international profile and creating new opportunities for engagement with clubs, partners and supporters," shared Wael Al Fayez, chief commercial officer, Saudi Pro League.

Star power on show

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the league’s biggest drawcard, but he is far from the only star to watch. The Roshn Saudi League boasts a host of world-renowned players including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, João Cancelo, João Félix and Fabinho. Sadio Mané, Ronaldo’s teammate at Al Nassr and one of Africa’s most celebrated exports, adds even more flair and firepower to the field.

African talent takes the spotlight

The Saudi Pro League has long been a destination for North African talent, with players from Egypt, Morocco and Algeria making their mark. But the African influence continues to grow, with stars from across the continent now represented in the league. Sadio Mané leads a strong group that includes Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli, Algeria), Houssem Aouar (Al Ittihad, Algeria), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal, Senegal), Frank Kessie (AlAhli, Ivory Coast), William Troost Ekong (Al Kholood, Nigeria)Yassine Bono (Al Hilal, Morocco), Myziane Maolida (Al Kholood, Comoros) and Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Shabab, Morocco).

In exciting news for local fans, South African rising star, Orlando Pirates player Mohau Nkota has just signed for Al Ettifaq FC, marking a new chapter in his professional journey and further strengthening the league’s African connection.

A milestone for ESPN Africa

The acquisition of the Roshn Saudi League builds on ESPN Africa’s mission to super-serve top-tier international football to viewers. With this addition to its broadcast portfolio, ESPN continues to elevate its offering with premium rights, diverse leagues and consistent coverage of the world’s most exciting matchups.

Alongside the Roshn Saudi League, fans will be able to follow the on-pitch excellence featured in the Scottish Professional Football League, Turkish Süper Lig, English Football League, Dutch Eredivisie and the National Women’s Soccer League.

“ESPN is committed to delivering unparalleled access to a dynamic variety of leading sporting codes, players and stories, ensuring that fans across the continent are part of the global sports conversation,” says Kyle de Klerk, director of sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa. “Adding the Roshn Saudi League to our already world-class line-up complements our vibrant selection of top-tier international sports and leagues, from European football to the NBA, NFL and more.”

The deal was secured by the Roshn Saudi League’s international media rights partner, IMG.

For updates regarding the Roshn Saudi League and other sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.

How to tune in to ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248



ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249



