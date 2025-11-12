Disney releases heartwarming new holiday short from acclaimed director Taika Waititi

Disney invites audiences into a heartwarming new original story with A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever, directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, and featuring the voice of Disney Legend John Goodman as Doodle.

At the center of the story is a little girl and her doodle who comes to life on Christmas Day after Santa mistakes the drawing for a holiday wish. The short follows the charming story of the friendship between the girl and the animated product of her imagination during this magical season in a uniquely Disney way, ending with a call to action for viewers, “Make Someone’s Holiday Magic”.

This short follows last year’s Emmy®-nominated, A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus, also directed by Taika Waititi, whose numerous Disney credits include Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and Searchlight Pictures’ Jojo Rabbit (2019), for which he won an Oscar® for Best Adapted Screenplay.

"What makes this story uniquely Disney is the fact that it's set in the world of a kid. It's a kid and her new best friend, navigating the complex world together, and doing it just with the power of friendship and imagination,” said Taika Waititi.

The lovable character Doodle is voiced by Disney Legend John Goodman (Doodle), who has voiced numerous beloved animated characters for Disney, including James P. “Sulley” Sullivan from Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (2001) and Monsters University (2013), as well as Pacha in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Emperor’s New Groove (2000), and “Big Daddy” La Bouff in The Princess and the Frog (2009), among many other Disney titles.

“I’ve always loved being part of Disney stories because there’s a timelessness to Disney’s storytelling - it's fun, it’s heartfelt, and it reminds families of what really matters. This wonderful short captures that same spirit perfectly,” said John Goodman.

Renowned Walt Disney Animation Studios animator Eric Goldberg, the creator of beloved Disney characters such as Genie from Aladdin (1992), acted as an advisor on the animation of the short in collaboration with Untold Studios, producer hungryman, and creative agency adam&eveDDB.

“Disney stories have always been a source of togetherness, wonder,and joy, especially during the holidays,” said Disney’s Joanna Balikian, senior vice president, brand management. “With A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever, we sought to capture that timeless spirit of friendship, family, and imagination that brings generations together and makes the holidays magical.”

From seasonal stories to the season of giving, Disney is inspiring fans and audiences to “Make Someone’s Holiday Magic” this year. For generations, Disney has been a part of families’ lives during the holidays, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime. Fans everywhere can celebrate the holidays with Disney by watching timeless classics on Disney+, like Home Alone (1990) and exciting new premieres including the upcoming A Very Jonas Christmas Movie featuring the iconic trio, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, available to stream on 14 November.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.