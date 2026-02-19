ESPN goes off the field with Jesse in Japan

Springbok star Jesse Kriel opens a window into life, rugby and routine in Japan Kriel is Captain and Outside Centre for Yokohoma Canon Eagles in the Japan Rugby League One All JRLO action exclusive to ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa today has launched the premiere episode of Jesse in Japan as part of an all-new original short form digital content series helmed by Springbok and Yokohama Canon Eagles star Jesse Kriel.

View the episode here:





Offering fans a relaxed and revealing look at his life and growing career in the land of the rising sun, Jesse in Japan will run across ESPN Africa’s social and digital platforms throughout the year, with a premiere episode each month.

Life beyond the try line

Kriel has been part of the Yokohama Canon Eagles since 2020 and reached a historic milestone in November 2025 when he was appointed the team’s first foreign captain. Jesse in Japan steps away from matchday pressure to capture the quieter rhythms of his life, from training sessions with teammates and recovery routines to favourite local restaurants, neighbourhood errands and moments of downtime. In addition, expect glimpses into differences between Mzansi and Japan, prepping for the next match, gym routines, insights into this exciting league and more.

The series will offer an unfiltered glimpse into how the South African rugby player has adapted to daily life in a new culture, balancing elite performance with curiosity, discipline and the small comforts that make a place feel like home. Jesse’s status as an athlete and rugby professional has grown exponentially in recent years through his successes with the South African men’s national rugby team the Springboks, which he has recently captained, his successes in Japan and his dedicated approach to health and fitness.

“ESPN remains committed to offering viewers cross the continent an unparalleled offering of the very best of US and international sporting leagues,” says Kyle De Klerk, director of sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa. “We are delighted to be working with Jesse Kriel to bring Jesse in Japan to viewers, offering complementary programming that gives an insight into the life and career of not only this sporting legend but also the thrilling Japan Rugby League One as he, together with his teammates, create historic sporting moments.”

“I am excited to be collaborating with ESPN to offer rugby fans and viewers the opportunity to be a part of my exciting journey in Japan,” says Jesse Kriel. “The series is an invitation to celebrate the food, culture, people and of course rugby action that I have am lucky enough to be a part of in the Japan Rugby League One and beyond.”

JRLO exclusive to ESPN Africa

The prestigious Japan Rugby League One features a number of South African sporting icons such as Faf De Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Kwagga Smith, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Malcolm Marx and Pieter-Steph Du Toit.

As the Japan Rugby League One season unfolds, only on ESPN, the series will track Kriel’s journey as the competition builds towards the finals in June. Viewers can catch the action on ESPN (DStv 218, StarSat 248), on ESPN2 (DStv 219, StarSat 249), and on Disney+ in South Africa with two live games every week and repeat broadcasts to ensure that no big moment is missed.

Fans can follow the series and join the conversation on @ESPNAfrica with #JesseinJapan across social platforms.



