Africa’s cats lead Nat Geo’s Big Cat Month 2026

Big Cat Month delivers four Sundays of power, survival and shifting dominance.

This February, National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, Starsat 221) turns its focus to Africa’s most iconic predators in Big Cat Month, with premieres airing every Sunday from 6pm and 8:30pm (CAT) with from 1 to 22 February 2026, as well as additional big cat themed programming. Big cats are creatures of strength, instinct and quiet beauty, yet many face growing pressure in a changing world. Through visually striking storytelling and intimate access, Big Cat Month follows lions, leopards and cheetahs as they navigate triumph, loss and relentless competition across some of Africa’s most dramatic landscapes.

Premiere programming includes:

Big Cat Planet Mashatu: Land of Leopards

Big Cat Planet – Sunday 1 February at 6pm and 8:30pm

Big cats may appear predictable, but survival demands flexibility. This powerful special reveals how their instincts remarkably shift under pressure, with African predators adapting their hunting styles, territories and behaviour as landscapes change and resources grow scarce.

Mashatu: Land of Leopards – Sunday 8 February at 6pm and 8:30pm

Filmed over three years at Botswana’s Mashatu Game Reserve, this documentary follows a mother leopard and her cubs fighting for survival in a harsh, drying environment. Advanced low-light and drone technology capture rare leopard behaviour as the family faces climate stress, shrinking territory and rising conflict within one of Africa’s most important strongholds for free-roaming leopards.

Killer Safari: Big Cat Battle Compilation Savage Kingdom: Clash of Clans Compilations

Killer Safari: Big Cat Battle Compilation – Sunday 15 February at 6pm and 8:30pm

Africa’s most intense wildlife encounters are brought together in this gripping compilation. From ambushes to narrow escapes, big cats clash with rivals and unexpected threats, revealing how quickly fortune can turn in the bush.

Savage Kingdom: Clash of Clans Compilations – Sunday 22 February at 6pm and 8:30pm

The big cat drama returns in Northern Botswana, where peace never lasts and power is constantly challenged. As dominance shifts and rivalries reignite, the fight to protect territory and legacy drives every decision.

Additionally, National Geographic Wild will air big cat themed programming after every premiere, with highlights to look forward to including Malika: The Lion Queen, Soul of The Cat, Jaguar: Jungle Icon of Guyana, Serengeti Speed Queen, Diary of A Teen Leopard, Leopard Kingdom and The World's Most Famous Tiger.

Big Cat Month airs exclusively on National Geographic Wild.



