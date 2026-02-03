South Africa
    ESPN brings Super Bowl LX live to Africa

    Fans across the continent can tune in for every moment as the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks.
    Issued by The Walt Disney Company Africa
    3 Feb 2026
    ESPN brings Super Bowl LX live to Africa

    This February, ESPN, the home of American sports, will broadcast the much-anticipated NFL Super Bowl LX live across the continent. Viewers can catch the action live on Monday, 9 February at 1am CAT on both ESPN and ESPN2 or on Disney+ in South Africa. This year’s clash will see the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for NFL glory and the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

    Patriots and Seahawks ready for championship showdown

    The Patriots and Seahawks, both with a rich history in the Super Bowl, will bring star talent and high stakes to the field. Fans can expect dynamic plays, tactical match-ups and high-stakes moments as quarterbacks, receivers and defensive standouts face off under the brightest lights in American sport. The game promises a contest of skill, strategy and determination as each team aims to leave its mark on NFL history.

    Halftime show and ways to catch the action

    The popular Super Bowl halftime show, which will air during the live broadcast, will feature Grammy-winning global superstar Bad Bunny, bringing Latin rhythms and high-energy performance to the biggest stage in American football.

    Viewers who cannot catch the live broadcast will have multiple opportunities to see the game with repeat airings later in the day at 8am on ESPN 2, 11am on ESPN, and at 3pm on ESPN2. A 55-minute highlight package will also air during the week for fans to relive the game’s defining moments.

    For updates on the NFL Super Bowl and from the world of American sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit Africa.espn.com. Fans are encouraged to use #SuperBowlLX for this special event.

    The Walt Disney Company Africa
    The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years and employs thousands across the region.
