Will Smith goes Pole to Pole in new Nat Geo series

The seven-part docuseries premieres on 14 January 2026 on National Geographic across Africa, then streams on Disney+ in South Africa, produced by Westbrook Studios, Nutopia, and Protozoa. From the South Pole to the North Pole, Will Smith joins seven extraordinary expeditions to discover the secrets of Earth’s most extreme environments, pushing his mental and physical resilience to the limits.

The Kalahari Desert

This January, Will Smith takes audiences on the ultimate journey of discovery in the new National Geographic original series Pole to Pole with Will Smith. The seven-part docuseries will premiere on Wednesdays, at 20:30 (CAT) from 14 January 2026 on National Geographic (DStv 181, StarTimes 220) across Africa, with the first six episodes double-billed, and stream on Disney+ in South Africa. Five years in the making, the series follows Will across all seven continents, taking him from the icefields of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon, the mountains of the Himalayas, the deserts of Africa, the islands of the Pacific and the icebergs of the Arctic.

Watch the trailer here:



Inspired by his late mentor to explore life’s big questions, Smith throws himself into incredible challenges for 100 days: skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, climbing mountains, and diving under the ice of the North Pole. He will venture from Pole to Pole in the company of scientists, explorers and local experts.

Told with a cinematic scale, access, and authenticity only National Geographic can deliver, this once-in-a-lifetime adventure blends cutting-edge science, environmental storytelling, and bold exploration. Guided by experts, scientists and explorers, Smith helps make world-first scientific discoveries and forges profound human connections – from the Amazon’s Waorani community to the Kalahari’s San people, whose knowledge and resilience offer powerful lessons about our future on the planet. Pole to Pole with Will Smith is an epic global undertaking defined by endurance, wonder and hope.

“This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done – at times I feared I might not make it home! It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there,” said Smith. “From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope.”

“With Pole to Pole with Will Smith, we’re inviting audiences to see our planet through Smith's eyes – with all the wonder, humor, and humanity he brings to every experience,” said Tom McDonald, EVP, Content, National Geographic. “It’s a thrilling adventure that embodies what National Geographic does best: combining jaw-dropping cinematography, powerful storytelling and a deeper understanding of how our world works – and why it matters.”

The Pacific Islands The Himalayas

Episodes include the following:

“The South Pole”

Smith heads to the South Pole, where temperatures can drop below minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit. He skis and treks across giant icefields, and, faced with a giant cliff of ice in bone-chilling winds, struggles to climb to the top. Only with the support of one of the world’s best polar athletes, Richard Parks, does he succeed. In one of the planet’s most isolated research stations, scientists take ice cores deep under the surface and make incredible sacrifices to pursue their research. “The Kalahari Desert”

Smith travels deep into the Kalahari Desert to meet the San people, one of the oldest hunter-gatherer groups on Earth. To discover the secret to their enduring success, he must join them on a hunt in one of the most inhospitable places on the planet. Led by local San guide Kane Motswana, it’s not long before he realizes he’s entirely unsuited to this adventure. “The Amazon: Deadly Creatures”

Smith, a man scared of spiders his whole life, ventures deep into the Ecuadorian Amazon on an expedition in search of deadly creatures. Joined by professor Bryan Fry and local mountaineer Carla Perez, they abseil 200 feet into a cave network known as the 'womb of the Earth', where they discover a giant tarantula. Using cutting-edge techniques, they extract its venom, which could hold the key to saving millions of lives. “The Amazon: Dark Waters”

Smith, Fry and Perez join local Waorani elder Penti Baihua in the Amazon, in search of the world's biggest snake: the giant green anaconda. They carefully remove just one scale from the 17-foot snake’s skin. Will’s fear turns into relief, then joy. The single scale can reveal the health of the entire ecosystem – crucial for the future of both wildlife and the Waorani. “The Himalayas”

Smith travels to the kingdom of Bhutan on a deeply intimate journey in search of the secret to happiness. Guided by happiness expert professor Dacher Keltner and local writer Tshering Denkar, Smith treks to one of the highest and happiest villages in the Himalayas, at 13,000-foot altitude. While there, he confronts some of the most challenging moments of his extraordinary life and career. “The Pacific Islands”

Joined by linguist Dr Mary Walworth and local marine ecologist John Aini, Smith travels to the South Pacific on an expedition to a remote island threatened by rising seas. What begins as an exploration into an incredible marine paradise transforms into a truly revelatory journey for Smith about his own history as they record a lost language spoken by only five people. “The North Pole” The final leg of Smith’s 100-day adventure is his most dangerous mission yet: an expedition to dive under the ice at the North Pole to help polar ecologist Allison Fong capture world-first scientific samples. But when a snowstorm and mechanical failure put the mission in crisis, Smith learns what it takes to be a hero in real life.

The Kalahari Desert The North Pole

Pole to Pole with Will Smith is produced by Westbrook Studios, Nutopia, and Protozoa for National Geographic. Will Smith is host and executive producer. For Westbrook, Terence Carter and Miguel Melendez are executive producers. For Nutopia, Jane Root and Peter Lovering are executive producers, and Tom Williams is co-executive producer. For Protozoa, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel are executive producers. For National Geographic, Sean D. Johnson and Bengt Anderson are executive producers, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of content. Following One Strange Rock and Welcome to Earth, Pole to Pole with Will Smith is Will’s third project with National Geographic.



