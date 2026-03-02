South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

HOSTAFRICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Vodafone teams up with Amazon's satellites to connect masts in Europe and Africa

Mobile company Vodafone said on Monday, 2 March, it had signed a deal with Amazon Leo, the US company's low Earth orbit satellite network, to connect 4G and 5G mobile masts in remote areas in Europe and Africa.
By Paul Sandle
2 Mar 2026
2 Mar 2026
File photo: People enter a Vodafone store in Sydney, Australia, on 29 September 2025. Reuters/Hollie Adams/File Photo
File photo: People enter a Vodafone store in Sydney, Australia, on 29 September 2025. Reuters/Hollie Adams/File Photo

Amazon Leo will offer connections of up to 1Gbps for download and 400Mbps for upload to link Vodafone's network to masts in hard-to-reach locations, saving the expense of installing fibre, Vodafone said.

Vodafone will start using Amazon Leo to connect mobile base stations in Germany and other European countries this year before progressively rolling it out across Africa through its subsidiary Vodacom, it said.

Amazon Leo has over 200 satellites in orbit and hundreds more built and ready for launch, Vodafone said.

Vodafone separately plans to offer satellite connections to its customers using standard smartphones with its partner AST SpaceMobile, but has yet to set a date for services to begin.

Read more: internet, Amazon, vodafone, satellites, 4G, 5G
Share this article
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Paul Sandle

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Peter Graff
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz