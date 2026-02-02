High-impact global opportunity for emerging SA talent with LIA

Announcing its participation in the London International Awards (LIA) Creative LIAisons initiative, the Creative Circle Africa has been invited to nominate two emerging creatives to take part in the Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Program.

This is a rare, high-impact opportunity for young professionals working in the creative industry.

The Creative LIAisons initiative is an international mentorship programme designed to develop, educate, and inspire the next generation of creative talent.

The Virtual Coaching Program offers selected mentees one-to-one online mentoring sessions with three globally respected, established creative leaders.

These bespoke coaching sessions are designed to accelerate career growth through focused skill development, idea elevation, and confidence building.

Coaching is customised to each mentee and may span multiple disciplines across the creative industry.

Each mentee will receive a minimum of one private session per coach, with the potential for additional sessions at the discretion of the mentors.

Eligibility criteria

Nominees must:

Be between 21 and 30 years old.



Be currently employed within the creative industry.



Be nominated by their agency or company.

Nomination process

Creative Circle Africa will be coordinating nominations locally.

Agencies are invited to submit nominees by emailing:info@creativecircle.co.za

Submissions must include the name, email address and examples of work from each nominee.

Deadline

Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, 11 February

Exceptional opportunity

“This initiative represents an exceptional opportunity for South African talent to gain direct access to some of the world’s leading creative minds,” says Carl Willoughby on behalf of the Creative Circle.

“We’re proud to help facilitate a programme that not only develops skills, but meaningfully fast-tracks careers.”

Further details on the nomination process and any competition mechanics will be shared once confirmed.