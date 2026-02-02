Shoprite Holdings reports 7.2% sales rise amid SA's economic struggles

One of South Africa’s largest grocery retailer, Shoprite Holdings has released an operational update covering the six-month period to 28 December 2025, showing continued sales growth and strong performance amid ongoing economic challenges.

Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Solid sales growth amid tough conditions

For the interim period the Shoprite Group increased sale of merchandise from continuing operations by 7.2%, measuring approximately R136.8bn.

This growth, reported against the group’s restated* R127.6bn sales from continuing operations for the interim period ended 29 December 2024 (“first half 2025” or “prior period”), equates to an additional R9.2bn in sales generated for the six months under review.

Sales growth per segment is outlined below:

*Restated for the classification of the Group’s operations in Ghana, Malawi and furniture business in Angola and Mozambique as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5: Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. Source: www.shopriteholdings.co.za

The following information provides context to the overall sales growth from continuing operations for the interim period:

Supermarkets RSA

The group’s core business, Supermarkets RSA, contributing 84.3% to group sales, achieved sales growth of 7.1%, adding an additional R7.7bn in sales over the six months.

In support of customer affordability, the selling price inflation continued to remain well below official food inflation which measured 4.7% for the six months versus internal selling price inflation, which averaged 0.7% for the period (Q1 2026: 1.4%; Q2 2026: 0.1%).

Supermarkets RSA segment internal selling price inflation vs. Stats SA food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation

Source: Stats SA, Consumer Price Index

Like-for-like sales increased by 1.9%, reflecting an environment of prolonged selling price inflation decline which moved into deflation during our key November – December 2025 trading period.

Per NielsenIQ, for the six-month period, Supermarkets RSA’s growth measured 2.3 times the ‘rest of market’ growth.

Shoprite and Usave, inclusive of Shoprite LiquorShop, reported sales growth of 5.1% noting internal selling price deflation for the period for Shoprite -0.1% and Usave -0.7%. Shoprite LiquorShop increased sales by 10.1%.

Checkers and Checkers Hyper, inclusive of Checkers LiquorShop, reported sales growth of 8.9% noting internal selling price inflation for the period for Checkers 1.9% and Checkers Hyper 1.1%. Checkers LiquorShop increased sales by 12.7%.

On-demand digital commerce sales via the Sixty60 platform increased by 34.6%.

Adjacent businesses reported sales growth of 70.9%2 . It is worth noting that within adjacent businesses our developing store formats, namely Petshop Science, Uniq Clothing by Checkers, Checkers Outdoor and Little Me, increased sales by 71.2%.

Supermarkets RSA opened a net 262 stores over the past 12 months, totaling 2,747 stores. Of these net new openings, 50 were Shoprite, 42 Usave, 32 Checkers, four Checkers Hyper and 81 LiquorShop stores. The remaining 53 net new stores were new format stores: Petshop Science added 45 new stores to total 173 stores; Checkers Outdoor added five new stores to total 31 stores; Uniq clothing by Checkers added five new stores to total 35 stores and Little Me closed two stores to total 10 stores.

Supermarkets Non-RSA

In the Group’s reporting currency, the rand, Supermarkets Non-RSA’s sales increased by 12.1%. This equates to an 8.4% contribution to Group sales.



In constant currency, Supermarkets Non-RSA increased sales by 9.5%.



The segment’s store base increased by a net 15 stores (seven Shoprite, eight LiquorShop) over the past 12 months, totaling 272 stores across seven countries.

Other operating segments

The group’s Other operating segments comprising OK Franchise, Transpharm together with Medirite Pharmacies, Red Star Wholesale Catering Services and Computicket, reported sales growth of 3.5%. The segment represents 7.3% of group sales.



The Group’s sales to its OK Franchise operation increased by 1.7%, similarly reflecting low selling price inflation together with the store base decreasing by a net of nine stores over the 12 months to end the period with 614 stores.



TheMedirite business increased sales by 13.5% for the period, ending the period with 22 Medirite Plus stand-alone retail pharmacies and 118 in-store dispensaries located within our supermarket operations. The group’s pharmaceutical distributor, Transpharm, increased sales by 5.5%.

Voluntary earnings guidance

Shareholders are advised that headline earnings per share (HEPS) and diluted HEPS from continuing operations for the six-month period to 28 December 2025 are expected to be within the ranges reflected in the table below: