    5 last-mile shifts set to reshape South African e-commerce in 2026

    South Africa’s e-commerce market is on track to surpass R100bn by 2026, edging closer to 10% of total retail sales. As demand grows, retailers and logistics providers are navigating mounting expectations around speed, visibility, and cost-effective delivery.
    2 Feb 2026
    Source: Drazen Zigic via
    Source: Drazen Zigic via Freepik

    Five emerging trends are now shaping the last-mile experience, highlighting how technology and efficiency are becoming central to scaling e-commerce locally.

    1. Automation becomes essential

    Rising parcel volumes are pushing courier networks to handle more freight in shorter timeframes without adding errors or delays. Automation is no longer optional—it's critical to scale reliably.

    In Johannesburg, Fastway’s hub processes up to 6,000 parcels per hour, demonstrating how technology can maintain throughput during peak periods. “Automation allows us to absorb growth without compromising reliability,” says Danie Taljaard, Head of Technology at Fastway Couriers South Africa.

    2. Seamless system integrations for SMEs

    Courier integrations are expanding beyond large enterprises. Small and mid-sized retailers increasingly demand API and SFTP connections that let them quote, label, and track parcels directly from their own systems.

    “In 2026, logistics needs to plug seamlessly into how a business already operates,” Taljaard explains.

    3. Efficiency drives affordability

    With rising delivery expectations, keeping costs in check requires more than competitive pricing. Operational efficiency through route optimisation, automation, and system-led processes is becoming the key factor in affordable last-mile delivery.

    “Couriers that succeed will be those that remove friction from the system rather than adding cost downstream,” Taljaard notes.

    4. Protecting higher-value parcels

    As e-commerce expands into electronics, specialist goods, and premium items, parcel values are increasing. Optional extended liability cover is gaining traction, providing retailers with assurance that higher-value shipments are protected.

    “As parcel values increase, protection becomes part of the customer experience,” Taljaard says.

    5. Transparency strengthens customer trust

    Real-time communication—via WhatsApp, SMS, or email—is becoming a baseline expectation. Clear updates from pickup to delivery help retailers maintain trust, particularly as same-day and next-day services grow.

    “The last mile is often the only physical touchpoint in an online transaction. How clearly and consistently that moment is communicated has a direct impact on brand trust,” Taljaard notes.

    These five shifts underline a courier industry in transition, showing that speed alone is no longer enough and that networks must adapt to rising parcel volumes and evolving customer expectations.

